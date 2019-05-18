Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Family Romance, LLC
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Family Romance, LLC

Family Romance, LLC

Family Romance, LLC 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Germany / USA
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 3 July 2020
World premiere 18 May 2019
Release date
13 May 2021 Brazil
19 August 2020 France
24 October 2019 Greece
12 March 2020 Portugal
Worldwide Gross $3,126
Production Skellig Rock
Also known as
Family Romance, LLC, Family Romance, LLC., Családi Románc Kft., Family romance, LTDA, Šeimos paslaugos, Spółka rodzinna, Uma História de Família, Οικογενειακή ευτυχία Α.Ε., ООО «Семейный роман», Семейна романтика ООД, ファミリーロマンス社, 家庭羅曼史有限公司
Director
Werner Herzog
Werner Herzog
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Family Romance, LLC
Meeting Gorbachev 7.2
Meeting Gorbachev (2018)
Lo and Behold, Reveries of the Connected World 7.2
Lo and Behold, Reveries of the Connected World (2016)
Cave of Forgotten Dreams 7.5
Cave of Forgotten Dreams (2011)
The White Diamond 7.5
The White Diamond (2004)
Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds 7.0
Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds (2020)
The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki 7.1
The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki (2016)
Salt and Fire 4.2
Salt and Fire (2016)
Fata Morgana 6.6
Fata Morgana (1971)
Into the Abyss 7.3
Into the Abyss (2011)
Encounters at the End of the World 7.7
Encounters at the End of the World (2007)
Wheel of Time 7.1
Wheel of Time (2003)
Land of Silence and Darkness 7.9
Land of Silence and Darkness (1971)

Film rating

6.7
Rate 15 votes
6.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more