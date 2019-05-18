Menu
Family Romance, LLC
18+
Documentary
Country
Germany / USA
Runtime
1 hour 29 minutes
Production year
2019
Online premiere
3 July 2020
World premiere
18 May 2019
Release date
13 May 2021
Brazil
19 August 2020
France
24 October 2019
Greece
12 March 2020
Portugal
Worldwide Gross
$3,126
Production
Skellig Rock
Also known as
Family Romance, LLC, Family Romance, LLC., Családi Románc Kft., Family romance, LTDA, Šeimos paslaugos, Spółka rodzinna, Uma História de Família, Οικογενειακή ευτυχία Α.Ε., ООО «Семейный роман», Семейна романтика ООД, ファミリーロマンス社, 家庭羅曼史有限公司
Director
Werner Herzog
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Family Romance, LLC
7.2
Meeting Gorbachev
(2018)
7.2
Lo and Behold, Reveries of the Connected World
(2016)
7.5
Cave of Forgotten Dreams
(2011)
7.5
The White Diamond
(2004)
7.0
Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds
(2020)
7.1
The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki
(2016)
4.2
Salt and Fire
(2016)
6.6
Fata Morgana
(1971)
7.3
Into the Abyss
(2011)
7.7
Encounters at the End of the World
(2007)
7.1
Wheel of Time
(2003)
7.9
Land of Silence and Darkness
(1971)
6.7
6.7
IMDb
