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Poster of Land of Silence and Darkness
7.9
Kinoafisha Films Land of Silence and Darkness
7.9

Land of Silence and Darkness

, 1971
Land des Schweigens und der Dunkelheit
West Germany / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Land of Silence and Darkness
7.9

Cast

Fini Straubinger
Self
M. Baaske
Elsa Fehrer
Self
Heinrich Fleischmann
Self
Rolf Illig
Narrator
Vladimir Kokol
Self
Resi Mittermeier
Self
Gustav Heinemann
Self
Director Werner Herzog
Writer Werner Herzog
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country West Germany
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 1971
World premiere 8 October 1971
Release date
8 October 1971 Germany
8 October 1973 USA
Production Referat für Filmgeschichte, Werner Herzog Filmproduktion
Also known as
Land des Schweigens und der Dunkelheit, Land of Silence and Darkness, A Terra do Silêncio e da Escuridão, Au pays du silence et de l'obscurité, El país del silencio y la oscuridad, Kraina ciszy i ciemności, Le pays du silence et de l'obscurité, No País do Silêncio e da Obscuridade, O País do Silêncio e da Escuridão, Paese del silenzio e dell'oscurità, Stillhetens og mørkets land, Tylos ir tamsos šalis, Vaikuse ja pimeduse maa, Zemlja sutnje i tmine, Η χώρα της σιωπής και του σκότους, Земля тишины и темноты, 闇と沈黙の国

Film rating

7.9
Rate 10 votes
7.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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