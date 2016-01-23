Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Lo and Behold, Reveries of the Connected World
7.2
Lo and Behold, Reveries of the Connected World - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Lo and Behold, Reveries of the Connected World
7.2

Lo and Behold, Reveries of the Connected World

, 2016
Lo and Behold: Reveries of the Connected World
USA / Documentary / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Lo and Behold, Reveries of the Connected World
7.2
Lo and Behold, Reveries of the Connected World - Trailer
Lo and Behold, Reveries of the Connected World  Trailer

Synopsis

Werner Herzog's exploration of the Internet and the connected world.

Cast

Lawrence Krauss
Lawrence Krauss
Self - Cosmologist, Arizona State University
Kevin Mitnick
Kevin Mitnick
Self - Former Hacker
Elon Musk
Self - Entrepreneur
Lucianne Walkowicz
Self - Astronomer
Werner Herzog
Werner Herzog
Self - Interviewer and Narrator
Leonard Kleinrock
Self - Computer Scientist
Bob Kahn
Self - Electrical Engineer, Co-Inventor of the TCP-IP Protocols
Danny Hillis
Self - Author of 'The Pattern on the Stone: The Simple Ideas That Make Computers Work'
Ted Nelson
Self - Internet Pioneer
Adrien Treuille
Self - Assistant Professor of Computer Science and Robotics, Carnegie Mellon University
Director Werner Herzog
Writer Werner Herzog
Composer Mark De Gli Antoni, Sebastian Steinberg
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2016
World premiere 23 January 2016
Release date
27 October 2016 Russia Beat Films 12+
27 October 2016 Belarus
6 October 2016 Italy
27 October 2016 Kazakhstan
19 August 2016 USA
27 October 2016 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Worldwide Gross $765,796
Production Saville Productions
Also known as
Lo and Behold: Reveries of the Connected World, Lo and behold, Eis o Admirável Mundo em Rede, Eis os Delírios do Mundo Conectado, Glej in se čudi: sanjarjenje o povezanem svetu, He aquí las ensoñaciones del mundo conectado, Lo and Behold - Internet: il futuro è oggi, Lo and Behold, Reveries of the Connected World, Lo and Behold. El inicio de Internet, Lo and Behold. Ensueños de un mundo conectado, Lo i stało się. Zaduma nad światem w sieci, Ühendatud maailma ilmutused, Vernera Hercoga sapņi par savienoto pasauli, Wovon träumt das Internet?, Ονειροπολήσεις ενός διασυνδεδεμένου κόσμου, О, интернет! Грезы цифрового мира, 你瞧，网络世界的幻想, 荷索的網路異想, Lo and Behold: El inicio de Internet

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021

Film Trailers

All trailers
Lo and Behold, Reveries of the Connected World - Trailer
Lo and Behold, Reveries of the Connected World Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Lawrence Krauss Most Science-fiction missed the most important thing in the world, which is the internet itself. They had flying cars. They had rocket ships. None of that exists, but the internet governs our lives today. It used to be that when you communicated with someone, the person you were communicating with was as important as the information; Now on the internet, the person is unimportant at all. Becoming your own filter will be the challenge of the future. Will our children's children's children need the companionship of humans - or will they have evolved in a world where that's not important? It sounds awful doesn't it? But maybe it will be fine, and the companionship of robots and an intelligent internet will be sufficient. Who am I to say?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Lo and Behold, Reveries of the Connected World

Meeting Gorbachev
Meeting Gorbachev Documentary
2018, Great Britain / USA / Germany
7.0
Family Romance, LLC
Family Romance, LLC Documentary
2019, Germany / USA
6.0
Into the Abyss
Into the Abyss Documentary
2011, Germany / Canada
7.0
Encounters at the End of the World
Encounters at the End of the World Documentary
2007, USA
7.0
Cave of Forgotten Dreams
Cave of Forgotten Dreams Documentary, History
2011, USA
7.0
My Best Fiend
My Best Fiend Biography, Documentary
1999, Germany / Great Britain / USA
7.0
The White Diamond
The White Diamond Documentary, Biography
2004, Germany / Great Britain / Japan
7.0
Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds
Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds Documentary
2020, USA
6.0
Matangi/Maya/M.I.A.
Matangi/Maya/M.I.A. Documentary
2018, Great Britain / USA
7.0
Kusama: Infinity
Kusama: Infinity Documentary
2018, USA
7.0
The Cleaners
The Cleaners Documentary
2018, Brazil / Germany
7.0
Salt and Fire
Salt and Fire Thriller
2016, USA / France / Germany / Mexico
4.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more