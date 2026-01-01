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Filmography
Lisa Azuelos
Lisa Azuelos
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lisa Azuelos
Lisa Azuelos
Lisa Azuelos
Date of Birth
6 November 1965
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Writer, Producer, Director
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.0
La chambre des merveilles
(2023)
7.0
LOL (Laughing Out Loud)
(2008)
6.9
Dalida
(2017)
Filmography
7
La chambre des merveilles
La Chambre des merveilles
Comedy, Drama
2023, France
Watch trailer
6.2
Sweetheart
Mon bébé
Drama, Comedy
2019, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
6.9
Dalida
Dalida
Romantic, Biography
2017, France
Watch trailer
6.6
One Wild Moment
Un moment d'égarement
Comedy
2015, France
Watch trailer
6.9
Quantum Love
Une rencontre
Romantic, Drama
2014, France
Watch trailer
4
Free the Nipple
Free the Nipple
Comedy
2014, USA
Watch trailer
5.9
LOL
LOL: Laughing Out Loud
Comedy
2012, USA
Watch trailer
7
LOL (Laughing Out Loud)
LOL (Laughing Out Loud)
Comedy
2008, France
Watch trailer
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