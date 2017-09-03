Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The House by the Sea
6.5
Kinoafisha Films The House by the Sea
6.5

The House by the Sea

, 2017
La Villa
France / Drama / 18+
Poster of The House by the Sea
6.5

Cast

Ariane Ascaride
Ariane Ascaride
Angèle Barberini
Jean-Pierre Darroussin
Jean-Pierre Darroussin
Joseph
Gérard Meylan
Armand
Jacques Boudet
Martin - le père d'Yvan
Anaïs Demoustier
Anaïs Demoustier
Bérangère
Robinson Stevenin
Robinson Stevenin
Benjamin
Yann Trégouët
Yvan
Geneviève Mnich
Suzanne - la mère d'Yvan
Fred Ulysse
Maurice - le père
Diouc Koma
Diouc Koma
Le soldat
Director Robert Guédiguian
Writer Robert Guédiguian, Serge Valletti
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 2017
Online premiere 14 May 2021
World premiere 3 September 2017
Release date
12 July 2018 Brazil
30 March 2018 Canada
28 June 2018 Denmark
29 November 2017 France
1 March 2018 Greece
12 April 2018 Italy
23 March 2018 Spain
9 March 2018 Sweden
13 July 2018 Turkey
Budget €3,732,376
Worldwide Gross $5,720,804
Production Agat Films & Cie, France 3 Cinéma, Canal+
Also known as
La villa, La casa junto al mar, The House by the Sea, Das Haus am Meer, A Casa Junto ao Mar, Ba'yit le'yad ha'yam, Deniz Kıyısındaki Ev, Dom nad morzem, Huset ved havet, Huset ved sjøen, Huset vid havet, La casa sul mare, Talo meren rannalla, Uma Casa à Beira Mar, Το σπίτι δίπλα στη θάλασσα, Вилла, 海辺の家族たち, 海景房

Film rating

6.5
Rate 13 votes
6.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for The House by the Sea

Gloria Mundi
Gloria Mundi Drama
2019, France
6.0
The Town Is Quiet
The Town Is Quiet Drama
2000, France
7.0
French Tech
French Tech Comedy
2020, France
6.0
Oh Mercy!
Oh Mercy! Crime, Drama
2019, France
6.0
Alice and the Mayor
Alice and the Mayor Drama, Comedy
2019, France
6.0
Sweetheart
Sweetheart Drama, Comedy
2019, France / Belgium
6.0
The Apparition
The Apparition Drama
2018, France
6.0
La belle et la belle
La belle et la belle Comedy
2018, France
5.0
We Monsters Thriller, Drama
2015, Germany
5.0
Lady Chatterley
Lady Chatterley Drama
2006, Belgium / France / Great Britain
7.0
Gregoire Moulin vs. Humanity
Gregoire Moulin vs. Humanity Romantic, Comedy
2001, France
6.0
Marianne & Juliane
Marianne & Juliane Drama
1981, West Germany
7.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Trassa «More — more»
Trassa «More — more»
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Hungry
Hungry
2026, Great Britain, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more