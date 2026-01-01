Menu
Marque Richardson II
Date of Birth
23 October 1985
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Tell Me Your Secrets 7.2
Tell Me Your Secrets (2021)
UnPrisoned 6.8
UnPrisoned (2023)
Inheritance 6.2
Inheritance (2020)

Filmography

Genre
Year
UnPrisoned 6.8
UnPrisoned
Drama, Comedy 2023, USA
Tell Me Your Secrets 7.2
Tell Me Your Secrets
Drama, Thriller 2021, USA
Inheritance 6.2
Inheritance Inheritance
Thriller 2020, USA
Watch trailer
Step Sisters 5.4
Step Sisters Step Sisters
Comedy 2018, USA
Dear White People 6.2
Dear White People
Drama, Comedy 2017, USA
Dear White People 6.1
Dear White People Dear White People
Comedy, Drama 2013, USA
Wiener Dog Nationals 5.6
Wiener Dog Nationals Wiener Dog Nationals
Comedy, Family 2013, USA
