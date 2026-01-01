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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
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Filmography
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Qi Shu
Qi Shu
Kinoafisha
Persons
Qi Shu
Qi Shu
Qi Shu
Date of Birth
16 April 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.3
The Transporter
(2002)
7.2
Resurrection
(2025)
Tickets
7.0
The Resurrected
(2025)
Filmography
7
The Resurrected
Drama, Thriller
2025, Taiwan
6.1
Girl
Nühai
Drama
2025, Taiwan / China
7.2
Resurrection
Kuangye shidai
Drama, Sci-Fi
2025, China / France / USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.3
The Island
Yi chu hao xi
Comedy, Drama
2018, China
5.1
My Best Friend's Wedding
Wo zui hao peng you de hun li
Comedy, Romantic
2016, China
6.3
The Assassin
Cìkè Niè Yinniáng
Action, Drama, History
2015, China / Taiwan / Hong Kong / France
6.7
Journey to the West
Daai wa sai you chi Chui mo chun kei
Adventure
2013, China
Watch trailer
6.9
Chinese Zodiac
Chinese Zodiac
Action, Adventure
2012, Hong Kong / China
Watch trailer
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