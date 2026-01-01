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Qi Shu
Qi Shu Qi Shu
Kinoafisha Persons Qi Shu

Qi Shu

Qi Shu

Date of Birth
16 April 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

The Transporter 7.3
The Transporter (2002)
Resurrection 7.2
Resurrection (2025)
The Resurrected 7.0
The Resurrected (2025)

Filmography

The Resurrected 7
The Resurrected
Drama, Thriller 2025, Taiwan
Girl 6.1
Girl Nühai
Drama 2025, Taiwan / China
Resurrection 7.2
Resurrection Kuangye shidai
Drama, Sci-Fi 2025, China / France / USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
The Island 6.3
The Island Yi chu hao xi
Comedy, Drama 2018, China
My Best Friend's Wedding 5.1
My Best Friend's Wedding Wo zui hao peng you de hun li
Comedy, Romantic 2016, China
The Assassin 6.3
The Assassin Cìkè Niè Yinniáng
Action, Drama, History 2015, China / Taiwan / Hong Kong / France
Journey to the West 6.7
Journey to the West Daai wa sai you chi Chui mo chun kei
Adventure 2013, China
Watch trailer
Chinese Zodiac 6.9
Chinese Zodiac Chinese Zodiac
Action, Adventure 2012, Hong Kong / China
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