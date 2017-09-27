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Poster of Pili
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Pili
6.5

Pili

, 2017
Pili
Great Britain / Drama / 18+
Poster of Pili
6.5

Cast

Bello Rashid
Pili
Nkwabi Elias Ng'angasamala
Mahera
Sesilia Florian Kilimila
Cecilia
Sikijua Rashid
Zuhura
Mwanaidi Omari Sefi
Leila
Siwazurio Mchuka
Ana
Mwantumu Hussein Malongine
Sekejua
Latifa Samil
Pili's Daughter
Hardi Yusufu
Ibrahim
Faridi Yusufu
Ibrahim
Director Leanne Welham
Writer Leanne Welham, Sophie Harman
Composer Tim Morrish
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2017
Online premiere 12 October 2018
World premiere 27 September 2017
Release date
26 November 2018 Great Britain
Worldwide Gross $441
Production Queen Mary - University of London
Also known as
Pili, 필리

Film rating

6.5
Rate 14 votes
6.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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