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Poster of Mark of an Angel
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Mark of an Angel
6.7

Mark of an Angel

, 2008
L'empreinte de l'ange
France / Thriller, Drama / 18+
Poster of Mark of an Angel
6.7

Cast

Catherine Frot
Catherine Frot
Sandrine Bonnaire
Sandrine Bonnaire
Wladimir Yordanoff
Wladimir Yordanoff
Antoine Chappey
Michel Aumont
Michel Aumont
Sophie Quinton
Director Safy Nebbou
Writer Safy Nebbou, Cyril Gomez-Mathieu
Composer Hugues Tabar-Nouval
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2008
World premiere 13 June 2008
Release date
13 June 2008 Russia 16+
13 August 2008 France
13 August 2008 Germany
13 June 2008 USA
Worldwide Gross $5,863,722
Production Diaphana Production, France 2 Cinéma, Canal+
Also known as
L'empreinte de l'ange, Mark of an Angel, Angel of Mine, Anjo Meu, Das Zeichen des Engels, L'empreinte, La marca del ángel, Ślad anioła, To simadi enos angelou, След ангела

Film rating

6.7
Rate 11 votes
6.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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