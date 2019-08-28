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Michel Aumont
Michel Aumont Michel Aumont
Kinoafisha Persons Michel Aumont

Michel Aumont

Michel Aumont

Date of Birth
15 October 1936
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
28 August 2019
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

The Toy 7.7
The Toy (1976)
Le comte de Monte Cristo 7.7
Le comte de Monte Cristo (1998)
A Sunday in the Country 7.5
A Sunday in the Country (1984)

Filmography

News from Planet Mars 6.3
News from Planet Mars Des nouvelles de la planète Mars
Comedy 2016, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
Paris-Manhattan 6.1
Paris-Manhattan Paris Manhattan
Romantic, Comedy 2012, France
Watch trailer
El Milagro de Lourdes 6.4
El Milagro de Lourdes Je m'appelle Bernadette
Biography, Drama 2011, France
A View of Love 5.9
A View of Love Un balcon sur la mer
Detective, Drama, Romantic, Thriller 2010, France
Park Benches 5.8
Park Benches Bancs publics (Versailles rive droite)
Comedy 2009, France
Watch trailer
L'Emmerdeur 5
L'Emmerdeur L'Emmerdeur
Comedy 2008, France
Watch trailer
Mark of an Angel 6.7
Mark of an Angel L'empreinte de l'ange
Thriller, Drama 2008, France
The Valet 6.7
The Valet Doublure, La
Comedy 2006, France
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