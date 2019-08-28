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About
Filmography
Michel Aumont
Michel Aumont
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michel Aumont
Michel Aumont
Michel Aumont
Date of Birth
15 October 1936
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
28 August 2019
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.7
The Toy
(1976)
7.7
Le comte de Monte Cristo
(1998)
7.5
A Sunday in the Country
(1984)
Filmography
6.3
News from Planet Mars
Des nouvelles de la planète Mars
Comedy
2016, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
6.1
Paris-Manhattan
Paris Manhattan
Romantic, Comedy
2012, France
Watch trailer
6.4
El Milagro de Lourdes
Je m'appelle Bernadette
Biography, Drama
2011, France
5.9
A View of Love
Un balcon sur la mer
Detective, Drama, Romantic, Thriller
2010, France
5.8
Park Benches
Bancs publics (Versailles rive droite)
Comedy
2009, France
Watch trailer
5
L'Emmerdeur
L'Emmerdeur
Comedy
2008, France
Watch trailer
6.7
Mark of an Angel
L'empreinte de l'ange
Thriller, Drama
2008, France
6.7
The Valet
Doublure, La
Comedy
2006, France
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