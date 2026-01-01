A Farewell to Arms, Adiós a las armas, L'adieu aux armes, Addio alle armi, Adeus às Armas, Adio arme, Apohairetismos sta opla, Búcsú a fegyverektől, Farväl till vapnen, Farvel til våbnene, Farvel til våpnene, In einem anderen Land, In einem andern Land, Jäähyväiset aseille, O Adeus às Armas, Pożegnanie z bronią, Sbohem, armádo, Silahlara Veda, Zbogom oružje, Zbogom oružje/Збогом оружје, Αποχαιρετισμός στα όπλα, Прощай, оружие!, Сбогом на оръжията, 武器よさらば
Film rating
5.9
Rate13 votes
5.8IMDb
Quotes
Major Alessandro RinaldiShe's very strange, very moody, who knows she might even prefer you to me.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.