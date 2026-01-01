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Poster of A Farewell to Arms
5.9
Kinoafisha Films A Farewell to Arms
5.9

A Farewell to Arms

, 1957
A Farewell to Arms
USA / Romantic, Drama / 18+
Poster of A Farewell to Arms
5.9

Synopsis

An English nurse and an American soldier on the Italian front during World War I fall in love, but the horrors surrounding them test their romance to the limit.

Cast

Rock Hudson
Lt. Frederick Henry
Jennifer Jones
Catherine Barkley
Vittorio De Sica
Vittorio De Sica
Major Alessandro Rinaldi
Oskar Homolka
Dr. Emerich
Mercedes McCambridge
Miss Van Campen
Kurt Kasznar
Bonello
Elaine Stritch
Helen Ferguson
Victor Francen
Colonel Valentini
Franco Interlenghi
Aymo
Leopoldo Trieste
Leopoldo Trieste
Passini
Director Charles Vidor, John Huston
Writer Ben Hecht, Ernest Hemingway, Laurence Stallings
Composer Mario Nascimbene
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 32 minutes
Production year 1957
World premiere 14 December 1957
Release date
20 December 1957 Germany
21 February 1973 Romania
1 January 1962 South Korea
14 December 1957 USA
Budget $4,353,000
Worldwide Gross $18,470
Production Selznick International Pictures
Also known as
A Farewell to Arms, Adiós a las armas, L'adieu aux armes, Addio alle armi, Adeus às Armas, Adio arme, Apohairetismos sta opla, Búcsú a fegyverektől, Farväl till vapnen, Farvel til våbnene, Farvel til våpnene, In einem anderen Land, In einem andern Land, Jäähyväiset aseille, O Adeus às Armas, Pożegnanie z bronią, Sbohem, armádo, Silahlara Veda, Zbogom oružje, Zbogom oružje/Збогом оружје, Αποχαιρετισμός στα όπλα, Прощай, оружие!, Сбогом на оръжията, 武器よさらば

Film rating

5.9
Rate 13 votes
5.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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