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Poster of Corniche Kennedy
5.3
Corniche Kennedy - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Corniche Kennedy
5.3

Corniche Kennedy

, 2016
Corniche Kennedy
France / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Corniche Kennedy
5.3
Corniche Kennedy - Trailer
Corniche Kennedy  Trailer

Cast

Lola Créton
Lola
Moussa Maaskri
Moussa Maaskri
Gianni
Aïssa Maïga
Aïssa Maïga
Awa
Alain Demaria
Mehdi
Kamel Kadri
Marco
Linda Lassoued
Linda
Agnès Regolo
La mère de Suzanne
Cyril Brunet
René
Miguel Furtado
Aristide
Franck Cavanna
Franck
Director Dominique Cabrera
Writer Dominique Cabrera, Maylis De Kerangal, Philippe Géoni, Pierre Linhart
Composer Béatrice Thiriet
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2016
World premiere 18 January 2017
Release date
18 January 2017 France
Worldwide Gross $109,292
Production Everybody on the Deck, Centre national du cinéma et de l'image animée (CNC), Canal+
Also known as
Corniche Kennedy, コルニッシュ・ケネディ ひと夏の海

Film rating

5.3
Rate 14 votes
5.4 IMDb

Film Trailers

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Corniche Kennedy - Trailer
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