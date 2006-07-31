ProductionNord-Ouest Films, StudioCanal, France 3 Cinéma
Also known as
Je vais bien, ne t'en fais pas, Don't Worry, I'm Fine, Al tid'agu, anni beseder, Benim için Üzülme, Eimai kala, mi se noiazei, Eu Estou Bem, Não Se Preocupem, Keine Sorge, mir geht's gut, Köszönöm, jól vagyok, Não Se Preocupe, Estou Bem, Não se Preocupe, Estou Bem!, Ne brini, ja sam dobro, Nie martw się o mnie, Είμαι καλά, μη σε νοιάζει, Не волнуйся, у меня всё нормально, マイ・ファミリー 遠い絆, 我會好起來, マイ・ファミリー 遠い絆
Film rating
7.3
Rate13 votes
7.3IMDb
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.