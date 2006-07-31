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Poster of I'm Fine, Don't Worry
7.3
Kinoafisha Films I'm Fine, Don't Worry
7.3

I'm Fine, Don't Worry

, 2006
Je vais bien, ne t'en fais pas
France / Drama / 18+
Poster of I'm Fine, Don't Worry
7.3

Cast

Mélanie Laurent
Mélanie Laurent
Elise 'Lili' Tellier
Kad Merad
Kad Merad
Paul Tellier
Julien Boisselier
Julien Boisselier
Thomas dit 'Grenouille'
Isabelle Renauld
Isabelle Tellier
Aïssa Maïga
Aïssa Maïga
Léa
Simon Buret
L'ami de Loïc
Christophe Rossignon
Christophe Rossignon
Le professeur du couloir
Eric Herson-Macarel
Le premier professeur
Thierry Lavat
Le deuxième professeur
Emmanuel Courcol
Emmanuel Courcol
Le médecin de Vigneux
Director Philippe Lioret
Writer Philippe Lioret, Olivier Adam
Composer Nicola Piovani
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2006
Online premiere 18 March 2022
World premiere 31 July 2006
Release date
8 November 2006 Belgium
9 March 2007 Canada
6 September 2006 France
22 March 2007 Germany
10 May 2007 Israel
11 November 2006 USA
Worldwide Gross $6,334,790
Production Nord-Ouest Films, StudioCanal, France 3 Cinéma
Also known as
Je vais bien, ne t'en fais pas, Don't Worry, I'm Fine, Al tid'agu, anni beseder, Benim için Üzülme, Eimai kala, mi se noiazei, Eu Estou Bem, Não Se Preocupem, Keine Sorge, mir geht's gut, Köszönöm, jól vagyok, Não Se Preocupe, Estou Bem, Não se Preocupe, Estou Bem!, Ne brini, ja sam dobro, Nie martw się o mnie, Είμαι καλά, μη σε νοιάζει, Не волнуйся, у меня всё нормально, マイ・ファミリー　遠い絆, 我會好起來, マイ・ファミリー 遠い絆

Film rating

7.3
Rate 13 votes
7.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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