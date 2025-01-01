Menu
Aïssa Maïga
Date of Birth
25 May 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini

Popular Films

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind 7.6
The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind (2019)
I'm Fine, Don't Worry 7.3
I'm Fine, Don't Worry (2006)
Paris, je t aime 7.1
Paris, je t aime (2006)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 16 Films 15 TV Shows 1 Actress 15 Writer 1 Director 1
Big Kids 6.1
Big Kids Quand tu seras grand
Comedy, Drama 2023, France
The Fear Index
The Fear Index
Thriller 2022, USA
Neneh Superstar 5.1
Neneh Superstar Neneh Superstar
Comedy, Drama 2022, France
The Black Pharaoh, the Savage and the Princess 6.6
The Black Pharaoh, the Savage and the Princess Le pharaon, le sauvage et la princesse
Animation, Family 2022, France / Belgium
Above Water 7.1
Above Water Marcher sur l'eau
Documentary 2021, France / Niger
The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind 7.6
The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind
Drama 2019, Great Britain
Corniche Kennedy 5.3
Corniche Kennedy Corniche Kennedy
Drama 2016, France
Aya of Yop City 6.7
Aya of Yop City Aya de Yopougon
Romantic, Comedy, Animation 2013, France
Together Is Too Much 5.4
Together Is Too Much Ensemble, c'est trop
Comedy 2010, France
Paris, je t aime 7.1
Paris, je t aime Paris, je t aime
Romantic 2006, Liechtenstein / Switzerland / Germany / France
I Do 6.3
I Do Prete-moi ta main
Comedy 2006, France
Bamako 6.7
Bamako Bamako
Drama 2006, Mali / USA / France
I'm Fine, Don't Worry 7.3
I'm Fine, Don't Worry Je vais bien, ne t'en fais pas
Drama 2006, France
Russian Dolls 6.6
Russian Dolls Poupees russes, Les
Comedy, Romantic 2005, France / Great Britain
Caché 6.1
Caché Caché / Hidden
Drama, Thriller 2005, France / Austria / Germany / Italy
Un reste, l'autre part, L' 4.8
Un reste, l'autre part, L' Un reste, l'autre part, L'
Comedy 2005, France
