Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Awards
Aïssa Maïga
Aïssa Maïga
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aïssa Maïga
Aïssa Maïga
Aïssa Maïga
Date of Birth
25 May 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Popular Films
7.6
The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind
(2019)
7.3
I'm Fine, Don't Worry
(2006)
7.1
Paris, je t aime
(2006)
Filmography
Genre
All
Animation
Comedy
Documentary
Drama
Family
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2023
2022
2021
2019
2016
2013
2010
2006
2005
All
16
Films
15
TV Shows
1
Actress
15
Writer
1
Director
1
6.1
Big Kids
Quand tu seras grand
Comedy, Drama
2023, France
The Fear Index
Thriller
2022, USA
5.1
Neneh Superstar
Neneh Superstar
Comedy, Drama
2022, France
Watch trailer
6.6
The Black Pharaoh, the Savage and the Princess
Le pharaon, le sauvage et la princesse
Animation, Family
2022, France / Belgium
7.1
Above Water
Marcher sur l'eau
Documentary
2021, France / Niger
7.6
The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind
The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind
Drama
2019, Great Britain
5.3
Corniche Kennedy
Corniche Kennedy
Drama
2016, France
Watch trailer
6.7
Aya of Yop City
Aya de Yopougon
Romantic, Comedy, Animation
2013, France
5.4
Together Is Too Much
Ensemble, c'est trop
Comedy
2010, France
Watch trailer
7.1
Paris, je t aime
Paris, je t aime
Romantic
2006, Liechtenstein / Switzerland / Germany / France
Watch trailer
6.3
I Do
Prete-moi ta main
Comedy
2006, France
6.7
Bamako
Bamako
Drama
2006, Mali / USA / France
7.3
I'm Fine, Don't Worry
Je vais bien, ne t'en fais pas
Drama
2006, France
6.6
Russian Dolls
Poupees russes, Les
Comedy, Romantic
2005, France / Great Britain
6.1
Caché
Caché / Hidden
Drama, Thriller
2005, France / Austria / Germany / Italy
4.8
Un reste, l'autre part, L'
Un reste, l'autre part, L'
Comedy
2005, France
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree