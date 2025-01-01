Menu
Academy Awards, USA 2018
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
Best Original Score
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2018
Best Film
Winner
Best Film
Winner
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Winner
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Winner
Best Supporting Actor
Winner
Best Screenplay (Original)
Winner
Best Actress
Winner
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Best Cinematography
Nominee
Best Editing
Nominee
David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2017
Best Screenplay
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2017
Gala or Special Presentations
Winner
