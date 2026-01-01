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Norman Krasna
Norman Krasna
Kinoafisha
Persons
Norman Krasna
Norman Krasna
Norman Krasna
Date of Birth
7 November 1909
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
1 November 1984
Occupation
Writer, Producer, Director
Popular Films
7.7
Fury
(1936)
7.6
It Started with Eve
(1941)
7.6
White Christmas
(1954)
Filmography
6.6
My Geisha
My Geisha
Comedy
1962, USA
6.5
Let's Make Love
Let's Make Love
Romantic, Musical, Comedy
1960, USA
6.6
Who Was That Lady?
Who Was That Lady?
Comedy
1960, USA
6.8
Indiscreet
Indiscreet
Romantic, Comedy
1958, Great Britain
7.6
White Christmas
White Christmas
Comedy, Musical, Romantic
1954, USA
7.1
The Blue Veil
The Blue Veil
Drama
1951, USA
5.9
The Big Hangover
The Big Hangover
Comedy
1950, USA
6.7
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Romantic, Comedy
1941, USA
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