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Norman Krasna Norman Krasna
Kinoafisha Persons Norman Krasna

Norman Krasna

Norman Krasna

Date of Birth
7 November 1909
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
1 November 1984
Occupation
Writer, Producer, Director

Popular Films

Fury 7.7
Fury (1936)
It Started with Eve 7.6
It Started with Eve (1941)
White Christmas 7.6
White Christmas (1954)

Filmography

My Geisha 6.6
My Geisha My Geisha
Comedy 1962, USA
Let's Make Love 6.5
Let's Make Love Let's Make Love
Romantic, Musical, Comedy 1960, USA
Who Was That Lady? 6.6
Who Was That Lady? Who Was That Lady?
Comedy 1960, USA
Indiscreet 6.8
Indiscreet Indiscreet
Romantic, Comedy 1958, Great Britain
White Christmas 7.6
White Christmas White Christmas
Comedy, Musical, Romantic 1954, USA
The Blue Veil 7.1
The Blue Veil The Blue Veil
Drama 1951, USA
The Big Hangover 5.9
The Big Hangover The Big Hangover
Comedy 1950, USA
Mr. & Mrs. Smith 6.7
Mr. & Mrs. Smith Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Romantic, Comedy 1941, USA
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