The attack it was full of rage. I understand that rage. I've seen that rage in my father and I've seen that rage in me. Because I'm angry that he took off. He left us. You know but when I look at that anger, if I push it aside and just put it away all I see is hurt. I just see pain. I think it keeps me walled off walled off from relationships and opening myself up and, you know, really caring for someone. And I don't know how to get past that.I don't know how to get around that. And it worries me. And I don't wanna be that guy. I don't wanna be my dad.