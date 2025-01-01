Roy McBride[Last lines]I'm steady, calm. I slept well, no bad dreams. I am active and engaged. I'm aware of my surroundings and those in my immediate sphere. I'm attentive. I am focused on the essentials, to the exclusion of all else. I'm unsure of the future but I'm not concerned. I will rely on those closest to me, and I will share their burdens, as they share mine. I will live and love.
Roy McBrideSo many times in my life I screwed up: I've talked when I should've listened, I've been harsh when I should've been tender.
Female Flight AttendantCertainly, that will be $125
Roy McBrideHe captured strange and distant worlds in greater detail than ever before. They were beautiful, magnificent... full of awe and wonder. But beneath their sublime surfaces... there was nothing. No love or hate. No light or dark. He could only see what was not there... and missed what was right in front of him.
Roy McBrideHere we go again. Fighting for resources. What the hell am I doing here?
Roy McBrideI am focused only on the essential, to the exclusion of all else.I will make only pragmatic decisions. I will not allow myself to be distracted. I will not allow my mind to linger on that which is unimportant. I will not rely on anyone or anything. I will not be vulnerable to mistakes.
Roy McBrideIn the end, the son suffers the sins of the father.
Roy McBrideI'm so selfish... I'm so selfish... I'm so selfish... I'm a selfish person...
Roy McBrideI am looking forward to the day my solitude ends. And I'm home.
Roy McBrideThe attack it was full of rage. I understand that rage. I've seen that rage in my father and I've seen that rage in me. Because I'm angry that he took off. He left us. You know but when I look at that anger, if I push it aside and just put it away all I see is hurt. I just see pain. I think it keeps me walled off walled off from relationships and opening myself up and, you know, really caring for someone. And I don't know how to get past that.I don't know how to get around that. And it worries me. And I don't wanna be that guy. I don't wanna be my dad.
Roy McBrideThe zero G and the extended duration of the journey is affecting me both physically and mentally. I am alone. Something I always believed I preferred. I am alone. But I confess it's wearing on me. I am alone. I am alone.
Roy McBride[Arriving at the moon base]All the hopes we ever had for space travel... covered up by drink stands and t-shirt vendors. Just a recreation of what we're running from on Earth. We are world-eaters. If my dad could see this now... he'd tear it all down.
Roy McBrideMost of us spend our entire lives in hiding.
H. Clifford McBrideThis is home. This is a one way voyage my son. You're talking about Earth? There was never anything for me there. I never cared about you, or your mother... or any of your small ideas. For 30 years... I've been breathing this air, eating this food... enduring these hardships... and I never once thought about home.
H. Clifford McBrideHmm... I have work to do. I have infinite work to do. I must find intelligent life.
Roy McBrideIt's time to go. We don't have much time. Come on.
Roy McBrideI see myself from the outside. Smile, present a side. It's a performance with my eye on the exit. Always on the exit. Just don't touch me.
EveI feel like I'm looking for you all the time trying to connect to you, be close to you and it fucking sucks. You know, I have my own life. I'm my own person. And I can't just wait for you.
Roy McBrideI've been trained to compartmentalize. It seems to me that's how I approach my life.
Thomas PruittAnd I came to the realization out there a voyage of exploration can be used for something as simple as escape. I'm telling you this, Roy, because we have to hold out the possibility that your father may be hiding from us.
Roy McBrideA self-destructive side. That's what she used to say to me. I should feel something.
Roy McBrideMy destination. Seven weeks since Earth. Since air, since sun... trees and birds.
Roy McBrideCaptain, I have a small oxygen leak in my suit, I'm just gonna check my patch.