Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Ad Astra Ad Astra Movie Quotes

Ad Astra Movie Quotes

Roy McBride [Last lines] I'm steady, calm. I slept well, no bad dreams. I am active and engaged. I'm aware of my surroundings and those in my immediate sphere. I'm attentive. I am focused on the essentials, to the exclusion of all else. I'm unsure of the future but I'm not concerned. I will rely on those closest to me, and I will share their burdens, as they share mine. I will live and love.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roy McBride So many times in my life I screwed up: I've talked when I should've listened, I've been harsh when I should've been tender.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
H. Clifford McBride We need to find what science tells us is impossible. I can't have failed.
Roy McBride Dad, you haven't. Now we know. We're all we've got.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roy McBride Why go on? Why keep trying?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roy McBride Can I have a blanket and pillow?
Female Flight Attendant Certainly, that will be $125
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roy McBride He captured strange and distant worlds in greater detail than ever before. They were beautiful, magnificent... full of awe and wonder. But beneath their sublime surfaces... there was nothing. No love or hate. No light or dark. He could only see what was not there... and missed what was right in front of him.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roy McBride Here we go again. Fighting for resources. What the hell am I doing here?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roy McBride I am focused only on the essential, to the exclusion of all else.I will make only pragmatic decisions. I will not allow myself to be distracted. I will not allow my mind to linger on that which is unimportant. I will not rely on anyone or anything. I will not be vulnerable to mistakes.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roy McBride I do what I do because of my dad.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roy McBride In the end, the son suffers the sins of the father.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roy McBride I'm so selfish... I'm so selfish... I'm so selfish... I'm a selfish person...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roy McBride I am looking forward to the day my solitude ends. And I'm home.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roy McBride The attack it was full of rage. I understand that rage. I've seen that rage in my father and I've seen that rage in me. Because I'm angry that he took off. He left us. You know but when I look at that anger, if I push it aside and just put it away all I see is hurt. I just see pain. I think it keeps me walled off walled off from relationships and opening myself up and, you know, really caring for someone. And I don't know how to get past that.I don't know how to get around that. And it worries me. And I don't wanna be that guy. I don't wanna be my dad.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roy McBride The zero G and the extended duration of the journey is affecting me both physically and mentally. I am alone. Something I always believed I preferred. I am alone. But I confess it's wearing on me. I am alone. I am alone.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roy McBride Goddamn it, they are using me!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roy McBride Forgiveness is bullshit.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roy McBride [Arriving at the moon base] All the hopes we ever had for space travel... covered up by drink stands and t-shirt vendors. Just a recreation of what we're running from on Earth. We are world-eaters. If my dad could see this now... he'd tear it all down.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roy McBride He captured strange and distant worlds in greater detail than ever before. They were beautiful, magnificent, full of awe and wonder. But beneath their sublime surfaces there was nothing. No love or hate. No light or dark. He could only see what was not there and missed what was right in front of him.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roy McBride Most of us spend our entire lives in hiding.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
H. Clifford McBride Home?
Roy McBride Yep.
H. Clifford McBride This is home. This is a one way voyage my son. You're talking about Earth? There was never anything for me there. I never cared about you, or your mother... or any of your small ideas. For 30 years... I've been breathing this air, eating this food... enduring these hardships... and I never once thought about home.
Roy McBride I know, Dad.
H. Clifford McBride I knew this would widow your mother... and orphan you... but I found my destiny. So, I abandoned my son.
Roy McBride I still love you, Dad. I'm taking you back.
H. Clifford McBride Hmm... I have work to do. I have infinite work to do. I must find intelligent life.
Roy McBride It's time to go. We don't have much time. Come on.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roy McBride I see myself from the outside. Smile, present a side. It's a performance with my eye on the exit. Always on the exit. Just don't touch me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eve I feel like I'm looking for you all the time trying to connect to you, be close to you and it fucking sucks. You know, I have my own life. I'm my own person. And I can't just wait for you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roy McBride I've been trained to compartmentalize. It seems to me that's how I approach my life.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thomas Pruitt And I came to the realization out there a voyage of exploration can be used for something as simple as escape. I'm telling you this, Roy, because we have to hold out the possibility that your father may be hiding from us.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roy McBride A self-destructive side. That's what she used to say to me. I should feel something.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roy McBride My destination. Seven weeks since Earth. Since air, since sun... trees and birds.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roy McBride Captain, I have a small oxygen leak in my suit, I'm just gonna check my patch.
Captain Lawrence Tanner Have fun back there. We'll let you know if we spot any ETs.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
H. Clifford McBride Captain always goes down with the ship.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
opening title card The near Future. A time of both hope and conflict. Humanity looks to the stars for intelligent life and the promise of progress.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more