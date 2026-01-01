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Poster of Vo vlasti zolota
6.2
Kinoafisha Films Vo vlasti zolota
6.2

Vo vlasti zolota

, 1957
Vo vlasti zolota
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Vo vlasti zolota
6.2

Cast

Ivan Pereverzev
Ivan Pereverzev
Tikhon Molokov
Viktor Chekmaryov
Ivan Zasypkin
Lyudmila Kasyanova
Yelena Anisya - doch Zasypkina
Aleksey Fedkin
Inna Kmit
Aksinya - doch Molokova
Vladislav Balandin
Vasiliy Petrovich
Igor Belozyorov
Polikarp Yemelyanovich Belonosov
Yefim Stepanov
Khariton Shirinkin
Polina Kropachyova
Marfa Molokova
Pavel Fedoseev
Markushka
Lidiya Starokoltseva
zhena Markushki
Director Ivan Pravov
Writer Yurij Khazanovich, Dmitriy Mamin-Sibiryak, Ivan Pravov
Composer Evgeniy Rodygin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 1957
World premiere 27 December 1957
Release date
27 December 1957 USSR
Production Sverdlovskaya Kinostudiya
Also known as
Vo vlasti zolota, Во власти золота

Film rating

6.2
Rate 10 votes
5.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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