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Poster of Lyubov naprokat
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Lyubov naprokat
6.1

Lyubov naprokat

, 2014
Lyubov naprokat
Russia / Romantic, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Lyubov naprokat
6.1

Cast

Elena Podkaminskaya
Elena Podkaminskaya
Dmitriy Miller
Dmitriy Miller
Elena Valyushkina
Elena Valyushkina
Ivan Shmakov
Ivan Shmakov
Mikhail Politseymako
Mikhail Politseymako
Vera Kuvshinova
Director Vazgen Kagramanyan
Writer Vazgen Kagramanyan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 5 April 2014
Release date
5 April 2014 Russia 16+
5 April 2014 Kazakhstan
5 April 2014 Ukraine
Production Look Film
Also known as
Lyubov naprokat, Любовь напрокат

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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