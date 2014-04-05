6.1Lyubov naprokat
Lyubov naprokat, 2014
Russia / Romantic, Comedy / 18+
Cast
Director Vazgen Kagramanyan
Writer Vazgen Kagramanyan
Film details
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 5 April 2014
Release date
|5 April 2014
|Russia
|16+
|5 April 2014
|Kazakhstan
|5 April 2014
|Ukraine
Production Look Film
Also known as
Lyubov naprokat, Любовь напрокат
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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