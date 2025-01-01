Menu
I, Tonya Movie Quotes

Tonya Harding There's no such thing as truth. It's bullshit. Everyone has their own truth, and life just does whatever the fuck it wants.
LaVona Golden Call that a clean skate, for Christ's sake?
Skater Mom Do not swear in front of the kids.
LaVona Golden I didn't swear, you cunt.
LaVona Golden You fuck dumb. You don't marry dumb.
Tonya Harding They got 18 months. I'll do that. Your honor. I don't have education. All I know is skating. I'm no one if I'm can't- I'm not this monster. I'm trying to do the best with what I know how to-. It's like you're giving me a life sentence. You can't do that.
Tonya Harding America. They want someone to love, they want someone to hate.
Tonya Harding Look, Nancy gets hit one time and the whole world shits... For me it was an all-the-time occurrence.
Tonya Harding I thought being famous was going to be fun. I was loved for a minute. Then I was hated. Then I was just a punchline. It was like being abused all over again, only this time it was by you. All of you. You're all of my attackers too.
Tonya Harding Suck my dick!
Tonya Harding I mean, come on! What kind of friggin' person bashes in their friend's knee? Who would do that to a friend?
Tonya Harding I was loved for a minute, then I was hated. Then I was just a punch line.
LaVona Golden I made you a champion, knowing you'd hate me for it. That's the sacrifice a mother makes! I wish I'd had a mother like me instead of nice. Nice gets you shit! I didn't like my mother either, so what? I fucking gave you a gift!
Tonya Harding You cursed me.
Tonya Harding [to camera, immediately after firing a gun at Jeff] This is bullshit. I never did this!
Tonya Harding So I became a lady boxer. I mean why not? Violence was all I knew anyway.
Tonya Harding Most people's impression of me? That I'm a real person, you know? I never apologized for growing up poor or being a redneck - which is what I am, you know... and it's a sport where the friggin' judges want you to be this old-timey version of what a woman is supposed to be... for being the first US woman to land a triple axel. So fuck 'em.
Diane Rawlinson I'm sorry but there's no smoking on the ice.
LaVona Golden Oh, then I'll smoke it quietly, then.
Tonya Harding Where the fuck are my Dove Bars?
Jeff Gillooly We can't afford 'em. Eskimo Pie is just as good.
Tonya Harding I'm America's best figure skater! I don't want friggin' Eskimo Pies.
Tonya Harding All I did was the hindering of prosecution. What, you're never gonna let me skate again? I mean, I'd rather do the jail time. Please, they only got eighteen months. They got eighteen months, I'll do that. Your honour, I don't have an education. All I know is skating. That's all I know. I am no one if I can't skate.
[starts crying]
Tonya Harding I mean, I'm not some monster. I'm trying to do my best. It's like you're giving me a life sentence if you do that, you can't do that.
Tonya Harding [after completing the triple axel] Oh my God, It was totally the most awesomest thing. 'Cause leading up it, you're like, "I can't do it! I can't. I can't!" And then, bam, I can! And all those people who said I couldn't make it, well fuck you! I did!
Tonya Harding [to Jeff] I really think that you should just kill yourself.
LaVona Golden I can see that shiner through that make up, you know.
Tonya Harding I fell on the ice yesterday.
LaVona Golden I don't know, Tonnie. I would never be with someone who would fucking hit me.
Tonya Harding You hit Dad.
LaVona Golden That's different.
Tonya Harding Anyway he said he was sorry.
LaVona Golden You're a dumb piece of shit who thinks she deserves to get hit.
Tonya Harding I wonder how I got that idea?
LaVona Golden Maybe he should hit you. Maybe you'd learn to keep your big mouth shut. Sure helps me out.
Tonya Harding I mean it's what you all came for, folks. The fucking incident!
Diane Rawlinson Generally, people either love Tonya or... not big fans. Just like people either love America or they're not big fans. Tonya was... totally American.
LaVona Golden So... have you two fucked yet?
LaVona Golden You skated like a graceless bull dyke. I was embarrassed for you.
Tonya Harding She just said "Nancy Kerrigan trains at Tuna Can arena". She just said that.
Jeff Gillooly Ok, well... Who's gonna name an arena "Tuna Can"?
Tonya Harding Fishermen. Everyone's fishermen in Massachusetts.
[last lines]
Tonya [narrating] I was the second most known person, behind Bill Clinton, in the world. That meant something. People still wanted to see me. So I became a lady boxer. I mean, why not? Violence was always what I knew anyway. America, you know, they want someone to love - but they want someone to hate. And they want it easy. But what's easy?
Tonya The haters always say, "Tonya, just tell the truth." But there's no such thing as truth. It's bullshit. Everyone has their own truth. And life just does whatever the fuck it wants.
Tonya That's the story of my life... . And that's the fucking truth!
Jeff Gillooly I can't believe it. You gave me up!
Tonya Harding No, I didn't.
Jeff Gillooly Yeah, well the FBI showed me your transcript!
Tonya Harding [throws up her hands] Well, that's just cheating!
LaVona So what do you want from me? Money?
Tonya God. I just wanted to see you.
LaVona You're a taker. Every cent I made went to your skating and you took it. What do you want?
Tonya Well this was a stupid fucking idea. Was anything I ever did good enough for you?
LaVona You were soft.
Tonya At three?
Tonya Look, Nancy gets hit one time...
Nancy Kerrigan [cut to file footage] Why? Why?
Tonya .. and the whole world shits. For me it was an all-the-time occurrence.
FBI Agent #1 It's just a formality. We're talking to everyone.
Tonya We don't know anything.
FBI Agent #2 That must make life difficult.
LaVona Golden Skate wet!
Tonya Harding Hi Vera, it's Tonya again. Our machine's a piece of crap. Could you just tell me where Nancy Kerrigan trains again?
Tonya Harding Yeah, I have a stupid bet with Jeff. Spell that for me, hon? What time? Got it. Thanks, Vera.
LaVona Golden Are you a garden or a flower? In every relationship, you're either a garden or a flower. I'm a garden that wants to be a flower, how fucked up am I?
LaVona Golden I like your hair pulled back like that. You look young.
Tonya Harding I'm 23, mom.
Diane Rawlinson You okay?
Tonya Well, My skating career's over. I have no savings. I ended up a waitress like my mom. On the plus side I'm unskilled.
Shawn People don't take me seriously, Jeff. But I am in control of the situations. I think I proved that.
Jeff This is out'a control!
Shawn Relax. Everything's great. Yes. My parents taped over my favorite Star Trek episode to record the CNN, but I'm keeping it together!
Jeff You're a fucking idiot!
Tonya Harding Hey, how do I get a fair shot here? Because I'm up at 5 every morning working my ass off. Just tell me to my face that you're never gonna give me the scores I deserve.
Skating Judge That's how it's done. Some of these girls have paid their dues.
Tonya Harding I don't give a shit. I out-skated them today.
Skating Judge We also judge on presentation.
Tonya Harding Well, you know what? If you can come up with 5000 dollars for a costume for me, then I won't have to make one. Until then, just stay out of my face.
Skating Judge Maybe you're just not as good as you think. Maybe you should pick another sport.
Tonya Harding [leans in] Suck my DICK! This is fuckin' rigged!
Martin Maddox [the attack on Nancy Kerrigan has happened] I mean we had no idea that something like this could be done by two of the biggest boobs, in a story filled with boobs.
[Shows the security footage]
Martin Maddox . Shane Stant was clueless, completely. Before the attack, he waited outside the arena in Massachusetts where he thought Nancy Kerrigan was training. Now he moved his car every fifteen minutes
[beat]
Martin Maddox to avoid suspicion. He did this for two days, and that's when he found out that Nancy was actually in Detroit.
LaVona You a gardener or a flower, John?
Jeff Jeff.
LaVona In a relationship there's a flower and there's a gardener.
Tonya Mom...
Jeff Um, I don't know. I never thought...
LaVona I'm a gardener who wants to be a flower. How fucked am I?
[downs a drink]
LaVona Tonya won't garden to save her life. You're gonna have to do all the gardening there fella.
Tonya Harding [to her coach who is convincing her to prepare for the next Olympics] I am too out of shape
Diane Rawlinson Pear is a shape
