Tonya HardingThey got 18 months. I'll do that. Your honor. I don't have education. All I know is skating. I'm no one if I'm can't- I'm not this monster. I'm trying to do the best with what I know how to-. It's like you're giving me a life sentence. You can't do that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tonya HardingAmerica. They want someone to love, they want someone to hate.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tonya HardingLook, Nancy gets hit one time and the whole world shits... For me it was an all-the-time occurrence.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tonya HardingI thought being famous was going to be fun. I was loved for a minute. Then I was hated. Then I was just a punchline. It was like being abused all over again, only this time it was by you. All of you. You're all of my attackers too.
Tonya HardingI mean, come on! What kind of friggin' person bashes in their friend's knee? Who would do that to a friend?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tonya HardingI was loved for a minute, then I was hated. Then I was just a punch line.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
LaVona GoldenI made you a champion, knowing you'd hate me for it. That's the sacrifice a mother makes! I wish I'd had a mother like me instead of nice. Nice gets you shit! I didn't like my mother either, so what? I fucking gave you a gift!
Tonya Harding[to camera, immediately after firing a gun at Jeff]This is bullshit. I never did this!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tonya HardingSo I became a lady boxer. I mean why not? Violence was all I knew anyway.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tonya HardingMost people's impression of me? That I'm a real person, you know? I never apologized for growing up poor or being a redneck - which is what I am, you know... and it's a sport where the friggin' judges want you to be this old-timey version of what a woman is supposed to be... for being the first US woman to land a triple axel. So fuck 'em.
Tonya HardingI'm America's best figure skater! I don't want friggin' Eskimo Pies.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tonya HardingAll I did was the hindering of prosecution. What, you're never gonna let me skate again? I mean, I'd rather do the jail time. Please, they only got eighteen months. They got eighteen months, I'll do that. Your honour, I don't have an education. All I know is skating. That's all I know. I am no one if I can't skate.
[starts crying]
Tonya HardingI mean, I'm not some monster. I'm trying to do my best. It's like you're giving me a life sentence if you do that, you can't do that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tonya Harding[after completing the triple axel]Oh my God, It was totally the most awesomest thing. 'Cause leading up it, you're like, "I can't do it! I can't. I can't!" And then, bam, I can! And all those people who said I couldn't make it, well fuck you! I did!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tonya Harding[to Jeff]I really think that you should just kill yourself.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
LaVona GoldenI can see that shiner through that make up, you know.
Tonya[narrating]I was the second most known person, behind Bill Clinton, in the world. That meant something. People still wanted to see me. So I became a lady boxer. I mean, why not? Violence was always what I knew anyway. America, you know, they want someone to love - but they want someone to hate. And they want it easy. But what's easy?
TonyaThe haters always say, "Tonya, just tell the truth." But there's no such thing as truth. It's bullshit. Everyone has their own truth. And life just does whatever the fuck it wants.
TonyaThat's the story of my life... . And that's the fucking truth!
Martin Maddox[the attack on Nancy Kerrigan has happened]I mean we had no idea that something like this could be done by two of the biggest boobs, in a story filled with boobs.
[Shows the security footage]
Martin Maddox. Shane Stant was clueless, completely. Before the attack, he waited outside the arena in Massachusetts where he thought Nancy Kerrigan was training. Now he moved his car every fifteen minutes
[beat]
Martin Maddoxto avoid suspicion. He did this for two days, and that's when he found out that Nancy was actually in Detroit.