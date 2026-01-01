Menu
I, Tonya Awards

Awards and nominations of I, Tonya 2017

Academy Awards, USA 2018 Academy Awards, USA 2018
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2018 Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2018 BAFTA Awards 2018
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
Best Costume Design
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
 Best Actress
Nominee
 Best Make Up/Hair
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2017 Toronto International Film Festival 2017
Gala or Special Presentations
Nominee
