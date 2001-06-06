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Poster of S dnem rozhdeniya, Lola!
6.1
Kinoafisha Films S dnem rozhdeniya, Lola!
6.1

S dnem rozhdeniya, Lola!

, 2001
S dnem rozhdeniya, Lola!
Russia / Comedy / 18+
Poster of S dnem rozhdeniya, Lola!
6.1

Cast

Vladimir Simonov
Vladimir Simonov
Sergey Astakhov
Sergey Astakhov
Ekaterina Guseva
Ekaterina Guseva
Lola
Director Vladimir Shchegolkov
Writer Ilya Krishtul, Vladimir Shchegolkov, Segei Zinovyev
Composer Sergey Kharuta
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2001
World premiere 6 June 2001
Release date
6 June 2001 Russia 12+
3 October 2001 Kazakhstan
11 November 2001 USA
3 October 2001 Ukraine
Production Alchemy-Film
Also known as
S dnem rozhdeniya, Lola!, Happy Birthday, Lola!, Palju õnne sünnipäevaks Lola, С днем рождения, Лола!, Happy Birthday, Lola, С днём рождения, Лола!

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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