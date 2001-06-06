6.1S dnem rozhdeniya, Lola!
S dnem rozhdeniya, Lola!, 2001
Russia / Comedy / 18+
Cast
Director Vladimir Shchegolkov
Writer Ilya Krishtul, Vladimir Shchegolkov, Segei Zinovyev
Composer Sergey Kharuta
Film details
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2001
World premiere 6 June 2001
Release date
|6 June 2001
|Russia
|12+
|3 October 2001
|Kazakhstan
|11 November 2001
|USA
|3 October 2001
|Ukraine
Production Alchemy-Film
Also known as
S dnem rozhdeniya, Lola!, Happy Birthday, Lola!, Palju õnne sünnipäevaks Lola, С днем рождения, Лола!, Happy Birthday, Lola, С днём рождения, Лола!
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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