Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Spasibo dedu za pobedu
5.4
Spasibo dedu za pobedu - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Spasibo dedu za pobedu
5.4

Spasibo dedu za pobedu

, 2018
Spasibo dedu za pobedu
Russia / Comedy, Family / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Spasibo dedu za pobedu
5.4
Spasibo dedu za pobedu - Trailer
Spasibo dedu za pobedu  Trailer

Cast

Egor Beroev
Egor Beroev
Timur
Kseniya Alfyorova
Kseniya Alfyorova
Irina
Aleksey Onezhen
Aleksey Onezhen
Sandrik
Artyom Bystrov
Artyom Bystrov
Kesou Khagba
Kesou Khagba
Dzhansukh
Saida Otarova
Sariya
Teimuraz Taniyah
Teimuraz Taniyah
Young Dzhansukh
Director Teimuraz Taniyah
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2018
World premiere 1 May 2019
Release date
1 May 2019 Russia Ten Letters 6+
Worldwide Gross $103,820
Also known as
Spasibo dedu za pobedu, Спасибо деду за победу

Film rating

5.4
Rate 12 votes
4.4 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Spasibo dedu za pobedu - Trailer
Spasibo dedu za pobedu Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more