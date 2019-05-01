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5.4
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Spasibo dedu za pobedu
5.4
Spasibo dedu za pobedu
, 2018
Spasibo dedu za pobedu
Russia / Comedy, Family / 18+
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5.4
Spasibo dedu za pobedu
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Egor Beroev
Timur
Kseniya Alfyorova
Irina
Aleksey Onezhen
Sandrik
Artyom Bystrov
Kesou Khagba
Dzhansukh
Saida Otarova
Sariya
Teimuraz Taniyah
Young Dzhansukh
Director
Teimuraz Taniyah
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2018
World premiere
1 May 2019
Release date
1 May 2019
Russia
Ten Letters
6+
Worldwide Gross
$103,820
Also known as
Spasibo dedu za pobedu, Спасибо деду за победу
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Film rating
5.4
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12
votes
4.4
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