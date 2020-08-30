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5.1
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Konets filma
5.1
Konets filma
, 2020
Konets filma
Russia / Comedy / 18+
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5.1
Konets filma
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Valentin Samokhin
Mitya
Natalya Surkova
Yana Troyanova
Egor Beroev
Mastroianni
Viktor Khorinyak
Max
Mariya Shumakova
Larisa
Anna Chernisheva
Lena
Boris Kamorzin
Karmanov
Andrey Kharybin
Khodunov
Vladimir Kott
Harlampidis
Mitya Savelyev
Eduard
Diana Shulmina
Khlopushka
Director
Alexander Kott
,
Vladimir Kott
Writer
Vladimir Kott
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 50 minutes
Production year
2020
World premiere
30 August 2020
Release date
20 May 2021
Russia
СБ Фильм
18+
Budget
10,000,000 RUR
Production
KinoKlaster
Also known as
Konets filma, The End, Koniec filmu, Lõpp, The End of the Film, Конец фильма
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Film rating
5.1
Rate
16
votes
5.1
IMDb
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Best Comedies
Best Russian Films
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Konets filma
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