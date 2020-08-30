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Poster of Konets filma
5.1
Konets filma - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Konets filma
5.1

Konets filma

, 2020
Konets filma
Russia / Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Konets filma
5.1
Konets filma - Trailer
Konets filma  Trailer

Cast

Valentin Samokhin
Valentin Samokhin
Mitya
Natalya Surkova
Natalya Surkova
Yana Troyanova
Yana Troyanova
Egor Beroev
Egor Beroev
Mastroianni
Viktor Khorinyak
Viktor Khorinyak
Max
Mariya Shumakova
Mariya Shumakova
Larisa
Anna Chernisheva
Lena
Boris Kamorzin
Boris Kamorzin
Karmanov
Andrey Kharybin
Andrey Kharybin
Khodunov
Vladimir Kott
Vladimir Kott
Harlampidis
Mitya Savelyev
Eduard
Diana Shulmina
Khlopushka
Director Alexander Kott, Vladimir Kott
Writer Vladimir Kott
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2020
World premiere 30 August 2020
Release date
20 May 2021 Russia СБ Фильм 18+
Budget 10,000,000 RUR
Production KinoKlaster
Also known as
Konets filma, The End, Koniec filmu, Lõpp, The End of the Film, Конец фильма

Film rating

5.1
Rate 16 votes
5.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 

Film Trailers

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Konets filma - Trailer
Konets filma Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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