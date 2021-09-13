Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of 5 weeks
Poster of 5 weeks
Рейтинги
5.0 IMDb Rating: 4.7
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films 5 weeks

5 weeks

5 weeks 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 25 December 2021
World premiere 13 September 2021
Also known as
5 weeks, 5 недель
Director
Aleksandr Andreev
Cast
Artyom Bystrov
Artyom Bystrov
Yuliya Shubareva
Yuliya Shubareva
Andrey Shimko
Daria Tsiberkina
Ekaterina Petrova
Cast and Crew
Similar films for 5 weeks
Malenky voin 7.0
Malenky voin (2021)
Spasibo dedu za pobedu 5.3
Spasibo dedu za pobedu (2018)
Vsyo prosto 5.7
Vsyo prosto (2012)

Film rating

5.0
Rate 15 votes
4.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more