Рейтинги
5.0
IMDb Rating: 4.7
Best Comedies
Best Russian Films
2 posters
5 weeks
5 weeks
5 weeks
18+
Comedy
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
2021
Online premiere
25 December 2021
World premiere
13 September 2021
Also known as
5 weeks, 5 недель
Director
Aleksandr Andreev
Cast
Artyom Bystrov
Yuliya Shubareva
Andrey Shimko
Daria Tsiberkina
Ekaterina Petrova
