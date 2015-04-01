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Poster of Les châteaux de sable
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Les châteaux de sable
6.7

Les châteaux de sable

, 2015
Les châteaux de sable
France / Drama / 18+
Poster of Les châteaux de sable
6.7

Cast

Emma de Caunes
Eléonore
Yannick Renier
Yannick Renier
Samuel
Jeanne Rosa
Jeanne Rosa
Claire Andrieux
Christine Brücher
Maëlle Prigent
Paul Bandy
Bill
Alain Chamfort
Alain Chamfort
Le père d'Eléonore
Gaëlle Bona
Laure
Nathan Rippy
Alistair
Jean-Jacques Vanier
Homme couple antipathique
Nolwenn Korbell
Femme couple antipathique
Director Olivier Jahan
Writer Diastème, Olivier Jahan
Composer Patrick Watson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2015
Online premiere 25 August 2017
World premiere 1 April 2015
Release date
1 April 2015 France
27 April 2017 Germany
27 April 2017 Zimbabwe
Also known as
Les châteaux de sable, Sand Castles, Die Schlösser aus Sand, Castelos de Areia, Ker Salloux, Zamki z piasku

Film rating

6.7
Rate 14 votes
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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