Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Yannick Renier
Yannick Renier Yannick Renier
Kinoafisha Persons Yannick Renier

Yannick Renier

Yannick Renier

Date of Birth
29 March 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Patients 7.2
Patients (2016)
Love Songs 7.0
Love Songs (2007)
Goliath 6.8
Goliath (2022)

Filmography

Reflection in a Dead Diamond 6.2
Reflection in a Dead Diamond Reflet dans un diamant mort
Action, Detective, Thriller 2025, Belgium / France / Italy / Luxembourg
Watch trailer
The Richest Woman in the World 5.9
The Richest Woman in the World La femme la plus riche du monde
Drama 2025, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
La maison 5.9
La maison La maison
Drama 2022, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
Goliath 6.8
Goliath Goliath
Drama, Thriller 2022, Belgium / France
SpaceBoy 5.9
SpaceBoy KOSMICZNY CHŁOPIEC
Adventure, Comedy, Family 2021, Belgium
Sol 6.1
Sol Sol
Comedy 2020, France
L'ami - François d'Assise et ses frères 5.5
L'ami - François d'Assise et ses frères L'ami (François d'Assise et ses frères)
Drama 2016, France / Italy / Belgium
Patients 7.2
Patients Patients
Drama, Comedy 2016, France
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more