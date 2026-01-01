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Filmography
Yannick Renier
Yannick Renier
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yannick Renier
Yannick Renier
Yannick Renier
Date of Birth
29 March 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.2
Patients
(2016)
7.0
Love Songs
(2007)
6.8
Goliath
(2022)
Filmography
6.2
Reflection in a Dead Diamond
Reflet dans un diamant mort
Action, Detective, Thriller
2025, Belgium / France / Italy / Luxembourg
Watch trailer
5.9
The Richest Woman in the World
La femme la plus riche du monde
Drama
2025, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
5.9
La maison
La maison
Drama
2022, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
6.8
Goliath
Goliath
Drama, Thriller
2022, Belgium / France
5.9
SpaceBoy
KOSMICZNY CHŁOPIEC
Adventure, Comedy, Family
2021, Belgium
6.1
Sol
Sol
Comedy
2020, France
5.5
L'ami - François d'Assise et ses frères
L'ami (François d'Assise et ses frères)
Drama
2016, France / Italy / Belgium
7.2
Patients
Patients
Drama, Comedy
2016, France
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