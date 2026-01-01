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Poster of Severo-Yug
Kinoafisha Films Severo-Yug

Severo-Yug

, 2015
Russia / Drama / 18+
Poster of Severo-Yug

Cast

Lyudmila Ivanova
Lyudmila Ivanova
Aleksey Voronin
Director Yuriy Grubnik
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2015

Film rating

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