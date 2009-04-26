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Poster of Techet reka Volga
5.8
Kinoafisha Films Techet reka Volga
5.8

Techet reka Volga

, 2009
Techet reka Volga
Russia / Romantic / 18+
Poster of Techet reka Volga
5.8

Cast

Ekaterina Olkina
Ekaterina Olkina
Lyuda
Ignaty Akrachkov
Ignaty Akrachkov
Andrey
Nikolay Dobrynin
Nikolay Dobrynin
Sergey
Vladimir Menshov
Vladimir Menshov
Roman
Anvar Khalilulaev
Anvar Khalilulaev
Mishka
Mikhail Vaskov
Mikhail Vaskov
Pyotr Mikhaylovich
Sergey Tereshchenko
Romul
Director Aleksey Muradov
Writer Svetlana Malapfeeva
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 26 April 2009
Release date
14 June 2009 Russia 16+
26 April 2009 Kazakhstan
11 November 2009 USA
26 April 2009 Ukraine
Production Max Film Company, Pyramid Producer Company
Also known as
Techet reka Volga, Volga Nehri Akıyor, Volga River Flows, Течет река Волга

Film rating

5.8
Rate 14 votes
6.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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