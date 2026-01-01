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Lev Kuleshov Lev Kuleshov
Kinoafisha Persons Lev Kuleshov

Lev Kuleshov

Lev Kuleshov

Date of Birth
13 January 1899
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
29 March 1970
Occupation
Director, Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Po zakonu 7.8
Po zakonu (1926)
The Great Consoler 7.2
The Great Consoler (1933)
The Extraordinary Adventures of Mr. West in the Land of the Bolsheviks 7.1
The Extraordinary Adventures of Mr. West in the Land of the Bolsheviks (1924)

Filmography

We from the Urals 6.5
We from the Urals My s Urala
Drama 1944, USSR
Klyatva Timura 7
Klyatva Timura Klyatva Timura
Adventure, Family 1942, USSR
Siberians 6.8
Siberians Sibiryaki
Drama 1940, USSR
The Great Consoler 7.2
The Great Consoler Velikiy uteshitel
Drama 1933, USSR
Two-Buldi-Two 6.7
Two-Buldi-Two Dva-Buldi-dva
Drama 1929, USSR
Po zakonu 7.8
Po zakonu Po zakonu
Drama, Crime 1926, USSR
Luch Smerti 6.2
Luch Smerti Luch smerti
Sci-Fi, Adventure 1925, USSR
The Extraordinary Adventures of Mr. West in the Land of the Bolsheviks 7.1
The Extraordinary Adventures of Mr. West in the Land of the Bolsheviks Neobychainye priklyucheniya mistera Vesta v strane bolshevikov
Comedy 1924, USSR
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