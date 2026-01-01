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Filmography
Lev Kuleshov
Lev Kuleshov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lev Kuleshov
Lev Kuleshov
Lev Kuleshov
Date of Birth
13 January 1899
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
29 March 1970
Occupation
Director, Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.8
Po zakonu
(1926)
7.2
The Great Consoler
(1933)
7.1
The Extraordinary Adventures of Mr. West in the Land of the Bolsheviks
(1924)
Filmography
6.5
We from the Urals
My s Urala
Drama
1944, USSR
7
Klyatva Timura
Klyatva Timura
Adventure, Family
1942, USSR
6.8
Siberians
Sibiryaki
Drama
1940, USSR
7.2
The Great Consoler
Velikiy uteshitel
Drama
1933, USSR
6.7
Two-Buldi-Two
Dva-Buldi-dva
Drama
1929, USSR
7.8
Po zakonu
Po zakonu
Drama, Crime
1926, USSR
6.2
Luch Smerti
Luch smerti
Sci-Fi, Adventure
1925, USSR
7.1
The Extraordinary Adventures of Mr. West in the Land of the Bolsheviks
Neobychainye priklyucheniya mistera Vesta v strane bolshevikov
Comedy
1924, USSR
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