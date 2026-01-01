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About
Filmography
Aleksandra Khokhlova
Aleksandra Khokhlova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandra Khokhlova
Aleksandra Khokhlova
Aleksandra Khokhlova
Date of Birth
4 October 1897
Age
87 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
22 August 1985
Occupation
Actress, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Science-fiction hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.8
Po zakonu
(1926)
7.2
The Great Consoler
(1933)
7.1
The Extraordinary Adventures of Mr. West in the Land of the Bolsheviks
(1924)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Documentary
Drama
Family
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2011
1944
1942
1940
1935
1933
1926
1925
1924
All
9
Films
9
Actor
7
Director
2
6.3
Il silenzio di Pelesjan
Il silenzio di Pelesjan
Documentary
2011, Italy / Russia
6.5
We from the Urals
My s Urala
Drama
1944, USSR
7
Klyatva Timura
Klyatva Timura
Adventure, Family
1942, USSR
6.8
Siberians
Sibiryaki
Drama
1940, USSR
6.6
Loss of Sensation
Gibel sensatsii
Sci-Fi
1935, USSR
7.2
The Great Consoler
Velikiy uteshitel
Drama
1933, USSR
7.8
Po zakonu
Po zakonu
Drama, Crime
1926, USSR
6.2
Luch Smerti
Luch smerti
Sci-Fi, Adventure
1925, USSR
7.1
The Extraordinary Adventures of Mr. West in the Land of the Bolsheviks
Neobychainye priklyucheniya mistera Vesta v strane bolshevikov
Comedy
1924, USSR
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