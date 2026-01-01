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Aleksandra Khokhlova Aleksandra Khokhlova
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandra Khokhlova

Aleksandra Khokhlova

Aleksandra Khokhlova

Date of Birth
4 October 1897
Age
87 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
22 August 1985
Occupation
Actress, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Science-fiction hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Po zakonu 7.8
Po zakonu (1926)
The Great Consoler 7.2
The Great Consoler (1933)
The Extraordinary Adventures of Mr. West in the Land of the Bolsheviks 7.1
The Extraordinary Adventures of Mr. West in the Land of the Bolsheviks (1924)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Il silenzio di Pelesjan 6.3
Il silenzio di Pelesjan Il silenzio di Pelesjan
Documentary 2011, Italy / Russia
We from the Urals 6.5
We from the Urals My s Urala
Drama 1944, USSR
Klyatva Timura 7
Klyatva Timura Klyatva Timura
Adventure, Family 1942, USSR
Siberians 6.8
Siberians Sibiryaki
Drama 1940, USSR
Loss of Sensation 6.6
Loss of Sensation Gibel sensatsii
Sci-Fi 1935, USSR
The Great Consoler 7.2
The Great Consoler Velikiy uteshitel
Drama 1933, USSR
Po zakonu 7.8
Po zakonu Po zakonu
Drama, Crime 1926, USSR
Luch Smerti 6.2
Luch Smerti Luch smerti
Sci-Fi, Adventure 1925, USSR
The Extraordinary Adventures of Mr. West in the Land of the Bolsheviks 7.1
The Extraordinary Adventures of Mr. West in the Land of the Bolsheviks Neobychainye priklyucheniya mistera Vesta v strane bolshevikov
Comedy 1924, USSR
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