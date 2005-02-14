Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Tickets
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Tickets
6.6

Tickets

, 2005
Tickets
Italy, Great Britain / Drama, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Tickets
6.6

Cast

Carlo Delle Piane
Silvana De Santis
Filippo Trojano
Blerta Cahani
Martin Compston
Martin Compston
Gary Maitland
Director Abbas Kiarostami, Ken Loach, Ermanno Olmi
Writer Ermanno Olmi, Abbas Kiarostami, Paul Laverty
Composer George Fenton
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2005
Online premiere 28 October 2006
World premiere 14 February 2005
Release date
11 August 2005 Russia Русский репортаж
6 October 2005 Belarus
25 March 2005 Italy
6 October 2005 Kazakhstan
23 June 2006 South Korea 12
6 October 2005 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $367,072
Production Fandango, Medusa Film, Sixteen Films
Also known as
Tickets, Biletler, Bilety, Karte za voz, Билет на поезд, Билети, Квиток на поїзд, 明日へのチケット, 火車三段程, 火车三段程, 航向幸福的旅程

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Tickets

Allegro
Allegro Romantic, Drama
2005, Denmark
6.0
The Wind Will Carry Us
The Wind Will Carry Us Drama
1999, France / Iran
7.0
I, Daniel Blake
I, Daniel Blake Drama
2016, Great Britain / France
7.0
The Tree of Wooden Clogs
The Tree of Wooden Clogs Drama
1978, Italy / France
7.0
Sorry We Missed You
Sorry We Missed You Drama
2019, Great Britain / France / Belgium
7.0
24 Frames
24 Frames Drama
2017, France
6.0
Jimmy's Hall
Jimmy's Hall Drama
2014, Great Britain / Ireland / France
6.0
The Angels' Share
The Angels' Share Comedy, Drama
2012, France / Great Britain
7.0
Certified Copy
Certified Copy Drama
2010, France / Italy / Iran
6.0
It's a Free World...
It's a Free World... Drama
2007, Great Britain / Italy / Germany / Spain
6.0
Bread and Roses
Bread and Roses Drama
2000, Great Britain / France / Germany / Spain / Italy / Switzerland
7.0
Taste of Cherry
Taste of Cherry Drama
1997, France / Iran
7.0
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
Angels of War
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Kommersant
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
Your Heart Will Be Broken
Your Heart Will Be Broken
2026, Russia, Romantic
Roditelskiy dom
Roditelskiy dom
2025, Belarus / Russia, Comedy, Family
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Children's
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Children's
Super Mario Galaxy
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Normal
Normal
2026, Canada / USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more