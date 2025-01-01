Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Il Posto
Il Posto Movie Quotes
Old Man on the Street
What's going on?
Domenico Cantoni
Tests.
Old Man on the Street
Tests? What for?
Domenico Cantoni
If we pass the test, we get a job.
Old Man on the Street
What will they think of next?
Domenico Cantoni
Did you go to secretary school?
Antonietta Masetti
No, middle school. I wanted to study languages. But, I gave it up. Sooner or later I'll get married and that will be that.
Girl Student at Train Station
Knock it off.
Boy Student at Train Station
Why?
Girl Student at Train Station
You act tough, but you're such a romantic.
Boy Student at Train Station
Is your class co-ed? You're so lucky. I still go to a Catholic school.
[first lines]
Domenico's Father
Domenico.
Domenico's Mother
Go on, let him sleep.
Domenico's Father
Well, you know...
Domenico's Mother
Oh, Lord.
Domenico's Father
All right, you tell him to do his best.
Domenico's Mother
He's not a child anymore. He knows what to do.
Antonietta Masetti
Can you smell the coffee?
Sartori
My wife gave me a big kiss this morning. I only get kisses once a month, on payday.
Job Interviewer
Do you mind eating away from home?
Domenico Cantoni
No.
Job Interviewer
Does the future seem hopeless to you?
Domenico Cantoni
No.
Job Interviewer
Do you suffer from frequent itching?
Domenico Cantoni
No.
Job Interviewer
Did you wet the bed between the ages of 8 and 14?
Domenico Cantoni
No.
Job Interviewer
Has excessive drunkenness ever caused you to lose your job?
Domenico Cantoni
No.
Job Interviewer
Does the opposite sex repulse you?
Domenico Cantoni
No.
Job Interviewer
Do you often drink to forget your troubles?
Domenico Cantoni
Sometimes.
Job Interviewer
Not sometimes. Yes or no.
Domenico Cantoni
No.
Sartori
Your best bet is to keep to yourself. In this life, we should trust everyone, except those who have two nostrils.
Now Playing
New Releases
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
2025, USA, Sport
