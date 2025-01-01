Menu
Kinoafisha Films Il Posto Il Posto Movie Quotes

Old Man on the Street What's going on?
Domenico Cantoni Tests.
Old Man on the Street Tests? What for?
Domenico Cantoni If we pass the test, we get a job.
Old Man on the Street What will they think of next?
Domenico Cantoni Did you go to secretary school?
Antonietta Masetti No, middle school. I wanted to study languages. But, I gave it up. Sooner or later I'll get married and that will be that.
Girl Student at Train Station Knock it off.
Boy Student at Train Station Why?
Girl Student at Train Station You act tough, but you're such a romantic.
Boy Student at Train Station Is your class co-ed? You're so lucky. I still go to a Catholic school.
[first lines]
Domenico's Father Domenico.
Domenico's Mother Go on, let him sleep.
Domenico's Father Well, you know...
Domenico's Mother Oh, Lord.
Domenico's Father All right, you tell him to do his best.
Domenico's Mother He's not a child anymore. He knows what to do.
Antonietta Masetti Can you smell the coffee?
Sartori My wife gave me a big kiss this morning. I only get kisses once a month, on payday.
Job Interviewer Do you mind eating away from home?
Domenico Cantoni No.
Job Interviewer Does the future seem hopeless to you?
Domenico Cantoni No.
Job Interviewer Do you suffer from frequent itching?
Domenico Cantoni No.
Job Interviewer Did you wet the bed between the ages of 8 and 14?
Domenico Cantoni No.
Job Interviewer Has excessive drunkenness ever caused you to lose your job?
Domenico Cantoni No.
Job Interviewer Does the opposite sex repulse you?
Domenico Cantoni No.
Job Interviewer Do you often drink to forget your troubles?
Domenico Cantoni Sometimes.
Job Interviewer Not sometimes. Yes or no.
Domenico Cantoni No.
Sartori Your best bet is to keep to yourself. In this life, we should trust everyone, except those who have two nostrils.
