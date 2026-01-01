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Filmography
Loredana Detto
Loredana Detto
Kinoafisha
Persons
Loredana Detto
Loredana Detto
Loredana Detto
Date of Birth
14 March 1946
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.9
Il Posto
(1961)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
1961
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
7.9
Il Posto
Il posto
Drama
1961, Italy
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