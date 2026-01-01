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Loredana Detto Loredana Detto
Kinoafisha Persons Loredana Detto

Loredana Detto

Loredana Detto

Date of Birth
14 March 1946
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Il Posto 7.9
Il Posto (1961)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Il Posto 7.9
Il Posto Il posto
Drama 1961, Italy
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