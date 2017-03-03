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Poster of Table 19
5.8
Table 19 - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Table 19
5.8

Table 19

, 2017
Table 19
USA / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Table 19
5.8
Table 19 - Trailer
Table 19  Trailer

Synopsis

Eloise, having been relieved of maid of honor duties after being unceremoniously dumped by the best man via text, decides to attend the wedding anyway, only to find herself seated with five fellow unwanted guests at the dreaded Table 19.

Cast

Anna Kendrick
Anna Kendrick
Eloise McGarry
Amanda Crew
Amanda Crew
Lisa Kudrow
Lisa Kudrow
Bina Kepp
Wyatt Russell
Wyatt Russell
Stephen Merchant
Stephen Merchant
Walter Thimble
Tony Revolori
Tony Revolori
Renzo Eckberg
Craig Robinson
Craig Robinson
Jerry Kepp
June Squibb
June Squibb
Jo Flanagan
Rya Meyers
Francie Millner
Charles Green
Charles Green
Mr. Manny
Margo Martindale
Margo Martindale
Freda Eckberg
Carlos Aviles
Jalapeño
Director Jeffrey Blitz
Writer Mark Duplass, Jay Duplass, Jeffrey Blitz
Composer John Swihart
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2017
Online premiere 7 April 2017
World premiere 3 March 2017
Release date
3 March 2017 Russia 16+
10 April 2017 Australia
22 June 2017 Denmark
17 August 2017 Germany
7 April 2017 Great Britain
7 April 2017 Ireland 12A
31 March 2017 Spain
3 March 2017 USA
MPAA PG-13
Budget $5,000,000
Worldwide Gross $5,042,014
Production 3311 Productions, 21 Laps Entertainment, Hurwitz Creative
Also known as
Table 19, Mesa 19, A 19-es asztalnál ülők, Convidados Sem Honra, Devynioliktasis stalas, Laud number 19, Masa 19, Miza št. 19, Sto broj 19, Stolik 19, Table 19: Liebe ist fehl am Platz, Tavolo 19, Маса 19, Столик 19, Столик No19, ウェディング・テーブル, 單身19桌, 婚宴桌牌19号, 테이블 19, Tavolo n. 19

Film rating

5.8
Rate 14 votes
5.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 11 June 2024

Film Trailers

All trailers
Table 19 - Trailer
Table 19 Trailer
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Listen to the
soundtrack Table 19

Quotes

Eloise McGarry Today will not suck.
[coming to Table #19]
Eloise McGarry Hi.
Rezno Eckberg Hello. Oh my God. Hi, I'm Renzo. I've achieved puberty and I'm in a rock band.
Walter Thimple I'm Walter and I've also achieved puberty.
Freda Eckberg I'm Francie Millner's first nanny.
Jerry Kepp I can smell the toilets from here, that's how well we know the bride and groom.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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