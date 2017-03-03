Eloise McGarry Today will not suck.

[coming to Table #19]

Eloise McGarry Hi.

Rezno Eckberg Hello. Oh my God. Hi, I'm Renzo. I've achieved puberty and I'm in a rock band.

Walter Thimple I'm Walter and I've also achieved puberty.

Freda Eckberg I'm Francie Millner's first nanny.