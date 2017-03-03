Eloise, having been relieved of maid of honor duties after being unceremoniously dumped by the best man via text, decides to attend the wedding anyway, only to find herself seated with five fellow unwanted guests at the dreaded Table 19.
Production3311 Productions, 21 Laps Entertainment, Hurwitz Creative
Also known as
Table 19, Mesa 19, A 19-es asztalnál ülők, Convidados Sem Honra, Devynioliktasis stalas, Laud number 19, Masa 19, Miza št. 19, Sto broj 19, Stolik 19, Table 19: Liebe ist fehl am Platz, Tavolo 19, Маса 19, Столик 19, Столик No19, ウェディング・テーブル, 單身19桌, 婚宴桌牌19号, 테이블 19, Tavolo n. 19