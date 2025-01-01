Eloise McGarry[stammers]I did the table assignments with Francie. How could the person who did the table assignments have no one else here? I planned half the wedding. Okay.
Eloise McGarry[Turns in her chair and starts scanning the entire reception]Table one is Francie, Doug, and everyone who actually matters including Teddy Millner, the best man-child and Nikki Carmichael, the second-choice maid of honor. Table two, Francie's hideous dad...
Eloise McGarry[continuing]Roger and his trophy wife, and Doug's parents who are married but miserable. Table three, Francie's disaster of a mother, her actual sorority sisters who are divorced, mostly twice, sometimes more.
Eloise McGarryFour, Doug's kooky college friends. Five, grandparents, no comment. Six, Doug's dad's military buddies. Seven, decent cousins. Eight, indecent cousins including Infamous Kate, the Millner family nymphomaniac.
Eloise McGarryNine, Francie's scintillating work. 10, Doug's even more scintillating work. 11, kids' table, no comment. 12 & 13 are two tables of singles, one supposedly cool, the other supposedly not. 14, Doug's dad's diner world connections.
Eloise McGarry15 are the wedding hires including the reverend, the hairdresser, the hairdresser's colorist. And then there's three more tables until you get back here. Do you know what Francie's mother calls this table?
Eloise McGarryI did the table assignments with Francie before I was replaced as maid of honor because her brother broke up with me over text after two years. That's the kind of table this is.
Jo FlanaganI told Francie Millner a never-ending story when she was five. I taught her a dozen rock-n-roll songs. I gave her, her favorite toy in the world. A golden bird that she so loved, I bet she still has it now. Does that sound like a person they would put at a table of people they don't care about?
Eloise McGarryIt sounds like someone who was invited to a wedding because Francie's mother found out she was paying $200 a plate for the groom's nanny and wanted to settle the score.
[Jo looks over to see Doug's mother and his nanny share a kiss and pose for a picture]
Eloise McGarryOh, and me too. I mean, I'm here too. Even though Teddy Millner is the worst person I ever knew. I wanted to see if maybe I was still in love with him. So, thanks for the offer but I'm done looking for help from people who are as lost as I am.
Eloise McGarryAfter 2 years you break up with me over text. Good luck with your future endeavors. What are you firing me? What the...