Jo Flanagan [Upon Eloise's return to the table] Are you all right? You look lost.

Eloise McGarry I do?

Jo Flanagan If you need help, just ask us.

Eloise McGarry Sorry, "If I need help"?

Jo Flanagan Do you? Do you need my help?

Eloise McGarry Why would I need your help?

Jo Flanagan Well, you have no one.

Eloise McGarry [stammers] I did the table assignments with Francie. How could the person who did the table assignments have no one else here? I planned half the wedding. Okay.

Eloise McGarry [Turns in her chair and starts scanning the entire reception] Table one is Francie, Doug, and everyone who actually matters including Teddy Millner, the best man-child and Nikki Carmichael, the second-choice maid of honor. Table two, Francie's hideous dad...

Walter Thimple Roger? No, he's a lovely bloke.

Eloise McGarry [continuing] Roger and his trophy wife, and Doug's parents who are married but miserable. Table three, Francie's disaster of a mother, her actual sorority sisters who are divorced, mostly twice, sometimes more.

Rezno Eckberg What's happening now?

Eloise McGarry Four, Doug's kooky college friends. Five, grandparents, no comment. Six, Doug's dad's military buddies. Seven, decent cousins. Eight, indecent cousins including Infamous Kate, the Millner family nymphomaniac.

Rezno Eckberg Where is eight now?

Eloise McGarry Nine, Francie's scintillating work. 10, Doug's even more scintillating work. 11, kids' table, no comment. 12 & 13 are two tables of singles, one supposedly cool, the other supposedly not. 14, Doug's dad's diner world connections.

Jerry Kepp The hell are we doing back here?

Eloise McGarry 15 are the wedding hires including the reverend, the hairdresser, the hairdresser's colorist. And then there's three more tables until you get back here. Do you know what Francie's mother calls this table?

Eloise McGarry What Carol Millner calls Table 19? The table that should have known to RSVP regrets... but not before sending something nice off the registry.

Eloise McGarry The table that could disappear in the middle of the wedding and no one would even notice.

Jo Flanagan [Slamming her fists down angrily] Enough!

Eloise McGarry I did the table assignments with Francie before I was replaced as maid of honor because her brother broke up with me over text after two years. That's the kind of table this is.

Jo Flanagan I told Francie Millner a never-ending story when she was five. I taught her a dozen rock-n-roll songs. I gave her, her favorite toy in the world. A golden bird that she so loved, I bet she still has it now. Does that sound like a person they would put at a table of people they don't care about?

Eloise McGarry It sounds like someone who was invited to a wedding because Francie's mother found out she was paying $200 a plate for the groom's nanny and wanted to settle the score.

[Jo looks over to see Doug's mother and his nanny share a kiss and pose for a picture]