Kinoafisha Film lists Best Wedding Comedies

Best Wedding Comedies

Wedding comedies bring audiences cheerful and lively stories full of surprises and funny mishaps. These films show how the road to the big day often becomes a whirlwind of amusing situations. In international and American wedding comedies, viewers watch characters navigate pre-wedding jitters and unexpected twists. Wedding comedies fill the screen with laughter and joy, making every moment truly unforgettable.

Bride Hard
Bride Hard
Action, Comedy 2025, USA
4.0
Beautiful Wedding
Beautiful Wedding
Comedy, Romantic 2024, USA
5.0
My Ex-Friend's Wedding
My Ex-Friend's Wedding
Comedy 2024, Great Britain / USA
0.0
Bitva pap
Bitva pap
Comedy 2024, Russia
5.0
Pimp My Bride
Pimp My Bride
Comedy, Romantic 2024, France
5.0
Vyberi menya
Vyberi menya
Comedy 2024, Russia
6.0
Shotgun Wedding
Shotgun Wedding
Action, Comedy, Romantic 2023, USA
6.0
Strasti po Matveyu
Strasti po Matveyu
Comedy, Romantic 2023, Russia
7.0
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2023, USA
5.0
A Monstrous Marriage
A Monstrous Marriage
Comedy 2023, Italy
4.0
Wedding for money
Wedding for money
Comedy 2023, Romania
7.0
Qu'est-ce qu'on a tous fait au Bon Dieu?
Qu'est-ce qu'on a tous fait au Bon Dieu?
Comedy 2022, France
5.0
Khochu zamuzh
Khochu zamuzh
Comedy 2022, Russia
6.0
What's Love Got to Do with It?
What's Love Got to Do with It?
Comedy, Romantic 2022, Great Britain
7.0
The People We Hate at the Wedding
The People We Hate at the Wedding
Comedy 2022, USA
5.0
Wedding before funeral
Wedding before funeral
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2022, Finland
6.0
Yasmine's Wedding
Yasmine's Wedding
Comedy, Romantic 2022, Netherlands
5.0
Over & Out
Over & Out
Comedy, Drama 2022, Germany
5.0
The Speech
The Speech
Comedy 2020, France
5.0
Hasta que la boda nos separe
Hasta que la boda nos separe
Comedy 2020, Spain
5.0
Palm Springs
Palm Springs
Comedy, Romantic, Sci-Fi 2020, USA / Hong Kong
7.0
Love, Wedding, Repeat
Love, Wedding, Repeat
Comedy, Romantic 2020, Italy
5.0
The Wedding
The Wedding
Comedy 2020, Germany
3.0
It's for Your Own Good
It's for Your Own Good
Comedy, Romantic 2020, Germany
5.0
Hallo Again
Hallo Again
Comedy, Romantic 2020, Germany
6.0
Love, Weddings & Other Disasters
Love, Weddings & Other Disasters
Comedy, Romantic 2020, USA
4.0
Serial (Bad) Weddings 2
Serial (Bad) Weddings 2
Comedy, Drama 2019, France
6.0
Top End Wedding
Top End Wedding
Comedy 2019, Australia
6.0
Kandasamys: The Wedding
Kandasamys: The Wedding
Comedy 2019, South Africa
5.0
Plus One
Plus One
Drama, Romantic, Comedy 2019, USA
6.0
Say “I do” to a good laugh! These wedding comedies turn big-day chaos into unforgettable fun, packed with love, laughter, and plenty of unexpected turns.

