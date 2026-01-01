Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Awards
Craig Robinson
Craig Robinson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Craig Robinson
Craig Robinson
Craig Robinson
Date of Birth
25 October 1971
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Place of Birth
City of Chicago, the United States of America
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Voice actor
Popular Films
8.8
The Office
(2005)
8.4
Toy Story 5
(2026)
Tickets
8.1
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
(2013)
Filmography
8.4
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
2026, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
The Ark and the Aardvark
The Ark and the Aardvark
Animation
2026, USA
7.9
The Bad Guys 2
The Bad Guys 2
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2025, Japan / USA
Watch trailer
6.4
In Your Dreams
In Your Dreams
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2025, USA
Watch trailer
5.8
My Spy: The Eternal City
My Spy: The Eternal City
Action, Comedy
2024, USA
Watch trailer
4.2
Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie
Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2024, USA
Watch trailer
5.6
Hot Frosty
Hot Frosty
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic
2024, USA
Watch trailer
7.3
The Last Republican
The Last Republican
Documentary, Drama
2024, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree