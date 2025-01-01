Menu
Sabotage Movie Quotes

Sabotage Movie Quotes

Ted Spencer [trying to calm crowd down demanding their money back after a power outage] It's an act of God, I tell you!
Member of Cinema Crowd And what do you call an act of God?
Ted Spencer I call your face one, and you won't get your money back on that.
Studious Youth at the Aquarium This bivalve's rate of fertility is extremely high. After laying a million eggs, the female oyster changes her sex.
Girlfriend of Studious Youth Humph, I don't blame her.
[first title card]
Title Card [camera zooms in on definition] sa-botage sà-bo-tarj. Wilful destruction of buildings or machinery with the object of alarming a group of persons or inspiring public uneasiness.
Vladimir - Paymaster at Aquarium You made London laugh. When one sets out to put the fear of death into people, it's not helpful to make them laugh. We're not comedians.
Ted Spencer [looking at a menu] Now, Steve, setting aside the steak for a moment, we have here before us oysters, caviar, smoked salmon, fried, grilled or boiled sole...
Stevie I'll have a...
Ted Spencer Roast saddle of mutton, Kentish chicken pudding, boiled silverside, roast sirloin, chopped steaks, grilled kidneys or roast duck?
Mrs. Verloc I think Stevie'd like a nice poached egg on toast and I'll have a mixed salad.
Ted Spencer Here, drink this. Poached egg here at Simpsons? Why, that's enough to make the roast beef turn in its gravy. Three bullocks roasted whole, and a cup of coffee.
[last lines]
Superintendent Talbot That's queer. Is that girl psychic? She said that Verloc was...
Detective Dead, sir? You don't need second sight in a case like this.
Superintendent Talbot But she said it before! Or was it after...?
Mrs. Verloc Thank you for your trouble. I'm sure you meant well.
Ted Spencer Not at all. I like trouble.
Superintendent Talbot Well, what luck with Mrs. Verloc?
Ted Spencer She knows nothing, sir, nothing at all.
Superintendent Talbot What makes you think so?
Ted Spencer She has a straight answer to everything, besides her manner.
Superintendent Talbot Pretty woman?
Ted Spencer What's that got to do with it, sir?
Superintendent Talbot I know, I'm too tender-hearted myself, especially where women are concerned.
[first lines]
Man in power plant Sand.
2nd Man in power plant Sabotage.
3rd Man in power plant Wrecking.
4th Man in power plant Deliberate.
2nd Man in power plant What's at the back of it?
3rd Man in power plant Who did it?
Ted Spencer There's a mystery about me! Come to think of it, there's a mystery about most people. Haven't you got some terrible secret?
Mrs. Verloc Never mind about that.
Ted Spencer What goes on after hours in that cinema of yours?
Mrs. Verloc [sarcastically] Deeds of darkness.
Stevie Ted knows about all sorts of things. Gangsters and burglars and everything.
Mrs. Verloc How does he know?
Stevie He reads about them. He says gangsters are not nearly so frightening as you'd think. Some of them are quite ordinary looking, like you and me and Mr. Verloc. Perhaps he's right. After all, if gangsters look like gangsters, the police would soon get after them, wouldn't they, I mean?
Karl Anton Verloc Where's Ted?
W. Brown & Sons Greengrocer He's gone.
Karl Anton Verloc Has he gone to Scotland Yard?
W. Brown & Sons Greengrocer Sorry, Mr. Verloc. Of course, I didn't like the idea, but I couldn't refuse. You see, it was official.
Karl Anton Verloc But why? What's wrong? Did they say what it was about?
W. Brown & Sons Greengrocer Not so far as I know. You must have been showing some funny sort of films, I dare say, you know, perhaps a bit too hot.
Ted Spencer Hello, Guv, going to the pictures?
Karl Anton Verloc As a matter of fact, I'm off to a trade show.
Ted Spencer Well, pick us a good one then, you know, with plenty of murders. This love stuff makes me sick.
Karl Anton Verloc The women like it, though.
Renee So sorry I'm late, Mrs. Verloc, but I had a helluva time trying to eat my egg-on-toast in the dark. Half of it's in my ear now.
Superintendent Talbot The Home Office has been on and they're scared something worst than tonight's job may happen.
Ted Spencer What's the idea, sir? What's the point of all this wrecking?
Superintendent Talbot Making trouble at home to take our minds off of what's going on abroad. Same as in a crowd. One man treads on your toe and while you're arguing with him, his pal picks your pocket.
Ted Spencer Who's behind it?
Superintendent Talbot Ah, they're the people that you and I will never catch. It's the men they employ that we're after.
The Professor I can't understand, Madam, one of my best songbirds. It sang all day before you purchased it. Perhaps in a few days it will settle down.
Mrs. Jones - Cook Nothing will make it settle down. I've tried all ways, whistling to it, clapping me hands, frying bacon, no use. It just sits there and makes me look silly.
The Professor Not the bird's fault, I assure you, Madam.
Karl Anton Verloc Is the little girl's father dead?
The Professor I don't know. He might be. I don't know. Nobody knows. My daughter would like to know, too. But there you are. It's her cross and she must bear it. We all have our cross to bear.
Stevie Do you think Ted will come with us and sail it?
Mrs. Verloc He might if you ask him.
Stevie He's more likely to if you ask him.
Little Girl What's them bubbles, Dad? Has the fish got hiccups?
Man with Daughter at Aquarium You'd have hiccups if you had to live on ants' eggs.
Ted Spencer If a plane were to come along and drop a bomb on you, that would be an unfriendly act within the meaning of the act. But, if the juice dries up on its own accord, that's an act of providence - as laid down in the Act of William the IV, where an act is defined as any activity actuated by actual action.
