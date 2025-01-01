Ted Spencer
[looking at a menu]
Now, Steve, setting aside the steak for a moment, we have here before us oysters, caviar, smoked salmon, fried, grilled or boiled sole...
Stevie
I'll have a...
Ted Spencer
Roast saddle of mutton, Kentish chicken pudding, boiled silverside, roast sirloin, chopped steaks, grilled kidneys or roast duck?
Mrs. Verloc
I think Stevie'd like a nice poached egg on toast and I'll have a mixed salad.
Ted Spencer
Here, drink this. Poached egg here at Simpsons? Why, that's enough to make the roast beef turn in its gravy. Three bullocks roasted whole, and a cup of coffee.