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5.2
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Zhenshchin obizhat ne rekomenduetsya
5.2
Zhenshchin obizhat ne rekomenduetsya
, 2000
Zhenshchin obizhat ne rekomenduetsya
Russia / Romantic, Drama / 18+
About
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Stills
Cast & Crew
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Quotes
5.2
Cast
Vera Glagoleva
Vera
Maksim Sukhanov
Sasha
Galina Polskikh
Nastya
Aleksandr Porokhovshchikov
Shakhov
Valeriy Garkalin
Rappoport
Vladimir Zeldin
Idkind
Nikolay Chindyaykin
Advocate
Valentina Titova
Vera's Mother
Andrey Yegorov
Ivan
Aleksandr Potapov
Old Man
Director
Valeri Akhadov
Writer
Valentin Chernykh
Composer
Mark Minkov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 26 minutes
Production year
2000
World premiere
1 October 2000
Release date
1 October 2000
Russia
16+
1 October 2000
Kazakhstan
1 October 2000
Ukraine
Production
NTV
Also known as
Zhenshchin obizhat ne rekomenduetsya, Женщин обижать не рекомендуется, Моля, не обиждайте жените, Zhenshchin Obizhat Ne Rekomenduyetsya
More
Film rating
5.2
Rate
12
votes
5.3
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Updated 6 May 2025
Stills
Quotes
[first lines]
Vera
So, my dear students, I understand, of course, that before September comes, you'll forget everything and you wouldn't know how to tell the sine from...
School Principal
[coming in]
... from the cosine! Am I right, my friends?
Showtimes
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