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Poster of Zhenshchin obizhat ne rekomenduetsya
5.2
Kinoafisha Films Zhenshchin obizhat ne rekomenduetsya
5.2

Zhenshchin obizhat ne rekomenduetsya

, 2000
Zhenshchin obizhat ne rekomenduetsya
Russia / Romantic, Drama / 18+
Poster of Zhenshchin obizhat ne rekomenduetsya
5.2

Cast

Vera Glagoleva
Vera Glagoleva
Vera
Maksim Sukhanov
Maksim Sukhanov
Sasha
Galina Polskikh
Galina Polskikh
Nastya
Aleksandr Porokhovshchikov
Aleksandr Porokhovshchikov
Shakhov
Valeriy Garkalin
Valeriy Garkalin
Rappoport
Vladimir Zeldin
Vladimir Zeldin
Idkind
Nikolay Chindyaykin
Nikolay Chindyaykin
Advocate
Valentina Titova
Valentina Titova
Vera's Mother
Andrey Yegorov
Andrey Yegorov
Ivan
Aleksandr Potapov
Old Man
Director Valeri Akhadov
Writer Valentin Chernykh
Composer Mark Minkov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2000
World premiere 1 October 2000
Release date
1 October 2000 Russia 16+
1 October 2000 Kazakhstan
1 October 2000 Ukraine
Production NTV
Also known as
Zhenshchin obizhat ne rekomenduetsya, Женщин обижать не рекомендуется, Моля, не обиждайте жените, Zhenshchin Obizhat Ne Rekomenduyetsya

Film rating

5.2
Rate 12 votes
5.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Updated 6 May 2025

Quotes

[first lines]
Vera So, my dear students, I understand, of course, that before September comes, you'll forget everything and you wouldn't know how to tell the sine from...
School Principal [coming in] ... from the cosine! Am I right, my friends?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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