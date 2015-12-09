A thousand years ago, one boy with a dream of becoming a great warrior is abducted with his sister and taken to a land far away from home. Thrown into a world where greed and injustice rule all, Bilal finds the courage to raise his voice and make a change. Inspired by true events, this is a story of a real hero who earned his remembrance in time and history.
ProductionBarajoun Entertainment, Ambi Pictures, Resnick Interactive Development
Also known as
Bilal: A New Breed of Hero, Bilal: La naissance d'une légende, Bilal, Bilal - Keine Ketten können dein Herz aufhalten, Bilal: A Legend Breaks Free, Bilal: A Lenda, Bilal: Chiến Binh Sa Mạc, Bilal: Keine Ketten können Ihn Halten, Bilal: Özgürlüğün Sesi, Slave War, Билал: Новое поколение героев, Білал, 比拉传奇, بلال, 슬레이브 워, 슬레이브워, بلال: سلالة بطل جديد, Bilal : La Naissance d'une légende, 노예 전쟁