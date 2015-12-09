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Poster of Bilal: A New Breed of Hero
7.7
Kinoafisha Films Bilal: A New Breed of Hero
7.7

Bilal: A New Breed of Hero

, 2015
Bilal: A New Breed of Hero
UAE / Animation, Action, Adventure / 18+
Poster of Bilal: A New Breed of Hero
7.7

Synopsis

A thousand years ago, one boy with a dream of becoming a great warrior is abducted with his sister and taken to a land far away from home. Thrown into a world where greed and injustice rule all, Bilal finds the courage to raise his voice and make a change. Inspired by true events, this is a story of a real hero who earned his remembrance in time and history.

Cast

Ian McShane
Ian McShane
Umayya
Thomas Ian Nicholas
Thomas Ian Nicholas
Saad
Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje
Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje
Bilal
John Bentley
John Bentley
Jon Curry
Jon Curry
Additional Voices
China Anne McClain
China Anne McClain
Teen Ghufaira
Michael Gross
Michael Gross
Okba
Cynthia Kaye McWilliams
Hamama
Cynthia Kaye McWilliams
Hamama
Jacob Latimore
Jacob Latimore
Teen Bilal
Fred Tatasciore
Fred Tatasciore
Additional Voices
Fred Tatasciore
Fred Tatasciore
Additional Voices
Director Ayman Jamal, Khurram H. Alavi
Writer Ayman Jamal, Alexander Kronemer, Michael Wolfe, Khurram H. Alavi
Composer Atli Örvarsson
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country UAE
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2015
Online premiere 29 November 2018
World premiere 9 December 2015
Release date
16 June 2019 Germany
8 February 2018 Portugal
8 September 2016 UAE
2 February 2018 USA
MPAA PG-13
Budget $30,000,000
Worldwide Gross $3,830,832
Production Barajoun Entertainment, Ambi Pictures, Resnick Interactive Development
Also known as
Bilal: A New Breed of Hero, Bilal: La naissance d'une légende, Bilal, Bilal - Keine Ketten können dein Herz aufhalten, Bilal: A Legend Breaks Free, Bilal: A Lenda, Bilal: Chiến Binh Sa Mạc, Bilal: Keine Ketten können Ihn Halten, Bilal: Özgürlüğün Sesi, Slave War, Билал: Новое поколение героев, Білал, 比拉传奇, بلال, 슬레이브 워, 슬레이브워, بلال: سلالة بطل جديد, Bilal : La Naissance d'une légende, 노예 전쟁

Cartoon rating

7.7
Rate 11 votes
7.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Updated 1 September 2021
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