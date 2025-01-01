Menu
Ayman Jamal
Occupation
Producer, Director, Writer

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 1 Films 1 Writer 1 Director 1 Producer 1
Bilal: A New Breed of Hero 7.8
Bilal: A New Breed of Hero Bilal: A New Breed of Hero
Animation, Action, Adventure 2015, UAE
