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Lyubov i saks
Lyubov i saks
, 2017
Russia / Romantic / 18+
About
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Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Cast
Maksim Averin
Ekaterina Klimova
Sergey Gazarov
Mikhail Efremov
Larisa Dolina
Aleksandr Peskov
Olga Prokofeva
Valeriy Barinov
Vsevolod Shilovsky
Director
Alla Surikova
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 26 minutes
Production year
2017
Film rating
0.0
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0
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Best Russian Films
Updated 5 June 2024
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