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Poster of Lyubov i saks
Kinoafisha Films Lyubov i saks

Lyubov i saks

, 2017
Russia / Romantic / 18+
Poster of Lyubov i saks

Cast

Maksim Averin
Maksim Averin
Ekaterina Klimova
Ekaterina Klimova
Sergey Gazarov
Sergey Gazarov
Mikhail Efremov
Mikhail Efremov
Larisa Dolina
Larisa Dolina
Aleksandr Peskov
Aleksandr Peskov
Olga Prokofeva
Olga Prokofeva
Valeriy Barinov
Valeriy Barinov
Vsevolod Shilovsky
Vsevolod Shilovsky
Director Alla Surikova
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2017

Film rating

0.0
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Best Russian Films 
Updated 5 June 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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