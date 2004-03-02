Mercedes McCambridge

Menu
Date of Birth
16 March 1916
Age
87 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
2 March 2004
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Giant 7.6
Giant (1956)
Touch of Evil 7.6
Touch of Evil (1958)
Suddenly, Last Summer 7.5
Suddenly, Last Summer (1959)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Other Side of the Wind 6.8
The Other Side of the Wind The Other Side of the Wind
Drama 2018, France / Iran / USA
Cimarron 6.4
Cimarron Cimarron
Western, Drama 1960, USA
Suddenly, Last Summer 7.5
Suddenly, Last Summer Suddenly, Last Summer
Drama, Detective, Thriller 1959, USA
Touch of Evil 7.6
Touch of Evil Touch of Evil
Film-Noir, Thriller, Crime 1958, USA
A Farewell to Arms 5.9
A Farewell to Arms A Farewell to Arms
Romantic, Drama 1957, USA
Giant 7.6
Giant Giant
Drama, Romantic, Western 1956, USA
Lightning Strikes Twice 6.5
Lightning Strikes Twice Lightning Strikes Twice
Drama, Crime 1951, USA
All the King's Men 7.4
All the King's Men All the King's Men
Drama, Film-Noir 1949, USA
