Mercedes McCambridge

Date of Birth
16 March 1916
Age
87 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
2 March 2004
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.6
Giant
(1956)
7.6
Touch of Evil
(1958)
7.5
Suddenly, Last Summer
(1959)
Filmography
6.8
The Other Side of the Wind
The Other Side of the Wind
Drama
2018, France / Iran / USA
6.4
Cimarron
Cimarron
Western, Drama
1960, USA
7.5
Suddenly, Last Summer
Suddenly, Last Summer
Drama, Detective, Thriller
1959, USA
7.6
Touch of Evil
Touch of Evil
Film-Noir, Thriller, Crime
1958, USA
5.9
A Farewell to Arms
A Farewell to Arms
Romantic, Drama
1957, USA
7.6
Giant
Giant
Drama, Romantic, Western
1956, USA
6.5
Lightning Strikes Twice
Lightning Strikes Twice
Drama, Crime
1951, USA
7.4
All the King's Men
All the King's Men
Drama, Film-Noir
1949, USA
