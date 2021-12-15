Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Long Goodbye
7.5
Kinoafisha Films The Long Goodbye
7.5

The Long Goodbye

, 1973
The Long Goodbye
USA / Thriller, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Long Goodbye
7.5

Synopsis

Detective Philip Marlowe tries to help a friend who is accused of murdering his wife.

Cast

Elliott Gould
Elliott Gould
Philip Marlowe
Nina van Pallandt
Eileen Wade
Sterling Hayden
Sterling Hayden
Roger Wade
Mark Rydell
Mark Rydell
Marty Augustine
Henry Gibson
Dr. Verringer
David Arkin
Harry
Jim Bouton
Terry Lennox
Warren Berlinger
Morgan
Jo Ann Brody
Jo Ann Eggenweiler
Stephen Coit
Detective Farmer
Director Robert Altman
Writer Leigh Brackett, Raymond Chandler
Composer John Williams
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 1973
Online premiere 26 March 2010
World premiere 7 March 1973
Release date
7 March 1973 Russia 16+
1 August 1973 Australia
1 November 1974 Finland
10 June 1973 France
2 November 1973 Germany
17 July 1973 Great Britain
28 August 1975 Hungary 16
19 April 1974 Ireland 16
23 November 1973 Italy NR
7 March 1973 Kazakhstan
24 February 1974 Spain
8 March 1973 Sweden 15
7 March 1973 USA
7 March 1973 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $1,700,000
Worldwide Gross $27,875
Production Lion's Gate Films, E-K, United Artists
Also known as
The Long Goodbye, Der Tod kennt keine Wiederkehr, Un adiós peligroso, Un largo adiós, Långt farväl, A hosszú búcsú, Det lange farvel, Dlouhé loučení, Długie pożegnanie, El llarg adéu, Il lungo addio, Le privé, Marea despărţire, Mia sfaira, ena antio, O Imenso Adeus, O megalos apohairetismos, O Perigoso Adeus, Pikk hüvastijätt, Pitkät jäähyväiset, Privatni detektiv, Rămas bun pentru vecie, Uzun Veda, Ο μεγάλος αποχαιρετισμός, Довге прощання, Долгое прощание, Дългото сбогуване, ロング・グッドバイ, 扑朔迷离, 漫長的告別, 漫长的告别, 长别离, 기나긴 이별, Приватни детектив, 긴 이별

Film rating

7.5
Rate 14 votes
7.5 IMDb
Updated 15 December 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for The Long Goodbye

3 Women
3 Women Drama, Thriller
1977, USA
7.0
The Player
The Player Drama, Thriller, Comedy
1992, USA
7.0
Images
Images Horror, Drama, Detective
1972, Great Britain
7.0
Short Cuts
Short Cuts Drama, Comedy
1993, USA
7.0
McCabe & Mrs. Miller
McCabe & Mrs. Miller Western, Drama
1971, USA
7.0
Gosford Park
Gosford Park Comedy, Drama, Mystery, Crime
2001, Great Britain / USA / Italy
7.0
The Jayne Mansfield Story
The Jayne Mansfield Story Drama, Biography
1980, USA
5.0
Sorcerer
Sorcerer Thriller, Adventure, Drama
1977, USA
7.0
The Killing of a Chinese Bookie
The Killing of a Chinese Bookie Crime, Drama
1976, USA
7.0
Farewell, My Lovely
Farewell, My Lovely Detective, Crime, Thriller
1975, USA
7.0
Nashville
Nashville Comedy, Drama, Music
1975, USA
7.0
The Conversation
The Conversation Action, Crime
1974, USA
7.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more