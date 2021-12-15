The Long Goodbye, Der Tod kennt keine Wiederkehr, Un adiós peligroso, Un largo adiós, Långt farväl, A hosszú búcsú, Det lange farvel, Dlouhé loučení, Długie pożegnanie, El llarg adéu, Il lungo addio, Le privé, Marea despărţire, Mia sfaira, ena antio, O Imenso Adeus, O megalos apohairetismos, O Perigoso Adeus, Pikk hüvastijätt, Pitkät jäähyväiset, Privatni detektiv, Rămas bun pentru vecie, Uzun Veda, Ο μεγάλος αποχαιρετισμός, Довге прощання, Долгое прощание, Дългото сбогуване, ロング・グッドバイ, 扑朔迷离, 漫長的告別, 漫长的告别, 长别离, 기나긴 이별, Приватни детектив, 긴 이별
Film rating
7.5
Rate14 votes
7.5IMDb
Updated 15 December 2021
Stills
Quotes
[Repeated Line]
Philip MarloweIt's okay with me.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.