Marty Augustine[to Joanne]Look at that face. Is that a face for a magazine cover? The profile. You're beautiful, and I love you. I sleep with a lot of women; I make love to you. The single most important person in my life, next to my family. Is that right, Pepe? Huh?
Marty AugustineLet me tell you something else. It's a minor crime, to kill your wife. The major crime is that he stole my money. Your friend stole my money, and the penalty for that is capital punishment.
Colony guardOh. Hi, Mr. Lennox. Say, you're up kinda late.
Terry LennoxCome on, lay it on me.
Colony guardOkay. Let's see, I didn't - Barbara Stanwyck, I've been working on Barbara Stanwyck.
[as Barbara Stanwyck]
Colony guard'I don't understand. I don't understand it at all. I've never understood it, Walter. I just don't understand why I don't understand it all. I don't...
Terry LennoxOkay, just remember that and you'll be alright.
[Marlowe is being interrogated. Green and Farmer watch from behind the mirror]
Det. GreenThere he is, a real cutie pie.
Det. FarmerHe's a smartass.
Det. GreenThat's what I meant.
Det. FarmerWhy don't you learn to say what you mean?
Dave aka Socrates[rambling from his prison cell]"Possession" is what you get in here now. Possession of noses, possession of gonads, possession of life. It's a weird world. Listen, some day, some day, all the pigs are gonna be in here, and the people are gonna be out there.
Philip MarloweYou can bet on that. Listen Dave, remember, you're not in here, it's just your body.
Det. GreenCome on inside, Marlowe, we want to talk to you.
Philip Marlowe[Riley is playing Williams and Mercer's "The Long Goodbye" on the piano]You practicing for the Hit Parade?
RileyGotta learn this goddamn thing... he thinks it'll beef up the lunch trade.
Philip Marlowe[surveying the empty bar]Yeah, I don't see anybody waitin' on line.
RileyAs cheap as I work, he cannot lose.
Det. DaytonHere he is, Lieutenant, a real cutie pie.
Roger Wade aka Billy Joe Smith[on Dr. Verringer to party guests as Verrigner stands before him]You know, this son of a bitch - let me tell you one thing about this bastard. He is the epitome of what's wrong - with this world - he really is actually, 'cause he pretends to cure people. Can you cure people?
Marty AugustineSee, what we have here is a problem with communication. I knew it, from the beginning. I don't hear from you any more. I don't get a phone call. I mean, not so much as a postcard. What's the matter? Where's the money?
DetectiveListen - what are you here for, Marlowe?
Philip Marlowe[smearing fingerprint ink under his eyes]Well I'm here 'cause I'm gettin' ready for the big game Saturday. You know, we're playing Notre Dame and I hope I catch a touchdown pass.
Marty AugustineYou know what night this is? This is Friday night. It's Shabbas. You know where I'm supposed to be? Temple.
Marty AugustineWhy, it's a pleasure. As a matter of fact, *everybody*, Harry, everybody take off their clothes.
Yoga GirlWe're dancing in the sand and our bodies are in ecstasy. We're seeing colors, all the most beautiful colors, you can imagine. And we're holding hands because we're one, and our breasts become full and our arms become free and our bodies become free. And we are now beautiful. We are now beautiful and we are now one.
Marty AugustineLet me explain something to you. You see, I got a wife and I got three beautiful children. You know where my children are? They're in a very expensive camp in Ventura. My wife is in an equally expensive health farm where she's trying to lose weight, The Golden Door. A $1,000 a week to lose six pounds. See, I got - I got chauffeurs, I got maids, I got butlers, I got cooks. I live highly. It costs me a lot of money to live the way I do. I gotta have a lot of money . I gotta have a lot of money so I can juice the guys I gotta juice, so I can get a lot of money so I can juice the guys I gotta juice. And you, Cheapie, you can't take my money. I want my money!
Colony guard[after Harry has roared through the gate]Hey, did you see that guy come barrelin' through here?
Det. DaytonWe know what time Terry Lennox left the Malibu Colony and what time he got here. Your girlfriends were so busy making hash pies, they didn't notice anything.
Philip MarloweThe Lennoxes, Terry and Sylvia, they used to live up the beach, did you know them?
Eileen WadeVery slightly, like one knows most people on the beach.
Riley[singing]There's a long goodbye, And it happens every day, When some passer-by, Invites your eye, To come her way, Even as she smiles a quick hello...
Philip Marlowe[on the phone at the piano bar]Hello. This is Philip Marlowe.
Philip MarloweI tell you, Mrs. Wade, if you think your husband's suicidal, he needs some Freudian analysis or primal scream - or, I need a cigarette myself - but, I'm not qualified for anything like that.
Philip MarloweYou put some ice on your bruise and I'll go find your husband.
Philip MarloweFifty grand. You must run into a lot of luck, Mr. Wade. Most guys lose their undies when they play for those kind of stakes.
Roger Wade aka Billy Joe SmithYou know what I wish you'd do? I wish you'd take that goddamn J.C. Penny tie off and settle down with me and what you and I are gonna do is have a little old-fashioned, man-to-man drinking party.
Roger Wade aka Billy Joe SmithWhen was the last time you made love at the lighthouse on Point Venus in Tahiti?" Or out on the lagoon, that shining lagoon with the goddamn surf booming on the Barrier Reef? Or up on Whitney that night of the blizzard in the double mummy bag?
Philip MarloweI saw that man who walked into the Pacific Ocean, gave Dr Whatever-his-name-is $5,000 for an alibi so you could keep your job. I'm gonna go and call Ronald Reagan and get you to kick your ass off. You're gonna be selling bus tickets, you son of a bitch.