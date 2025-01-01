Philip Marlowe Excuse me, I don't see any Courry Brand cat food here.

Supermarket clerk Some what?

Philip Marlowe Some Courry Brand cat...

Supermarket clerk Could you spell that?

Philip Marlowe Courry Brand, C-O-U-R-R...

Supermarket clerk Oh, we're all out of that. Why don't you get this. All this shit is the same anyways.

Philip Marlowe You don't happen to have a cat by any chance?

Supermarket clerk What do I need a cat for, I've got a girl.