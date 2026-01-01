Nasir, who works as a security guard at the “Gözəl” recreation center, receives an important order from the director together with his colleague: no one is allowed to enter the center for one day. However, Nasir himself breaks this rule. He enters one of the rooms and falls asleep. When he wakes up, he comes up with a plan: to invite his wealthier brother-in-law Ruslan and lie to him, claiming that the recreation center belongs to him. But things do not go as planned. There is someone else in the recreation center besides them. That “someone” is the late father-in-law of Nasir and Ruslan. Now the two brothers-in-law and their wives share one goal: Nasir must somehow send his wife’s father’s spirit back to the other world. And it turns out to be both a difficult and very funny task.