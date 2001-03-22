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6.4
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Yolngu Boy
6.4
Yolngu Boy
, 2001
Yolngu Boy
Australia / Drama / 18+
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Filming locations
6.4
Cast
Lirrina Mununggurr
Yuwan
John Sebastian Pilakui
Lorrpu
Sean Mununggurr
Botj
Nathan Daniels
Milika
Makuma Yunupingu
Matjala
Nungki Yunupingu
Dawu
Mangatjay Yunupingu
Maralitja Man
Jack Thompson
Policeman
Gerard Buyan Garrawurra
Lunginy
Garritjpi Garawirrtja
Botj (9 years)
Director
Steven Johnson
Writer
Chris Anastassiades
Composer
Mark Ovenden
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Australia
Runtime
1 hour 28 minutes
Production year
2001
World premiere
22 March 2001
Release date
22 March 2001
Australia
Worldwide Gross
$64,318
Production
Australian Children's Television Foundation, Beyond Films, Burrundi Pictures
Also known as
Yolngu Boy, A bennszülött srác, Takamaiden poika, Viimeinen vaellus, Мальчик из племени Йолнгу
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Film rating
6.4
Rate
12
votes
6.4
IMDb
Quotes
Lorrpu
It was like we were kids again. One skin, one dream, all united finally.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
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