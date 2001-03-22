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Poster of Yolngu Boy
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Yolngu Boy
6.4

Yolngu Boy

, 2001
Yolngu Boy
Australia / Drama / 18+
Poster of Yolngu Boy
6.4

Cast

Lirrina Mununggurr
Yuwan
John Sebastian Pilakui
Lorrpu
Sean Mununggurr
Botj
Nathan Daniels
Milika
Makuma Yunupingu
Matjala
Nungki Yunupingu
Dawu
Mangatjay Yunupingu
Maralitja Man
Jack Thompson
Jack Thompson
Policeman
Gerard Buyan Garrawurra
Lunginy
Garritjpi Garawirrtja
Botj (9 years)
Director Steven Johnson
Writer Chris Anastassiades
Composer Mark Ovenden
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Australia
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2001
World premiere 22 March 2001
Release date
22 March 2001 Australia
Worldwide Gross $64,318
Production Australian Children's Television Foundation, Beyond Films, Burrundi Pictures
Also known as
Yolngu Boy, A bennszülött srác, Takamaiden poika, Viimeinen vaellus, Мальчик из племени Йолнгу

Film rating

6.4
Rate 12 votes
6.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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