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6.7
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Dr. Plonk
6.7
Dr. Plonk
, 2007
Dr. Plonk
Australia / Comedy / 18+
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6.7
Dr. Plonk
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Naydzhel Langi
Paul Blackwell
Paulus
Magda Szubanski
Mrs. Plonk
Wayne Anthoney
Prime Minister Stalk
Nigel Martin
Dr. Plonk
Phoebe Paterson de Heer
Maltreated Maid
Bogdan Koca
Knock-Down Policeman
Quentin Kenihan
Man on Trolley
Sam Brooks
Chauffeur & Busking Clown
Celine O'Leary
Park Bench Woman
Jo Kennedy
Park Bench Woman
Director
Rolf de Heer
Writer
Rolf de Heer
Composer
Graham Tardif
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Australia
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
2007
World premiere
30 August 2007
Release date
1 January 2009
Russia
Кино без границ
30 August 2007
Australia
1 January 2009
Belarus
1 January 2009
Kazakhstan
1 January 2009
Ukraine
Worldwide Gross
$89,509
Production
Vertigo Productions
Also known as
Dr. Plonk, Doctor Plonk, Доктор Плонкъ
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Film rating
6.7
Rate
11
votes
6.6
IMDb
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Best Comedies
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Dr. Plonk
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