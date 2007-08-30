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Poster of Dr. Plonk
6.7
Dr. Plonk - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Dr. Plonk
6.7

Dr. Plonk

, 2007
Dr. Plonk
Australia / Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Dr. Plonk
6.7
Dr. Plonk - Trailer
Dr. Plonk  Trailer

Cast

Naydzhel Langi
Paul Blackwell
Paul Blackwell
Paulus
Magda Szubanski
Magda Szubanski
Mrs. Plonk
Wayne Anthoney
Prime Minister Stalk
Nigel Martin
Dr. Plonk
Phoebe Paterson de Heer
Maltreated Maid
Bogdan Koca
Knock-Down Policeman
Quentin Kenihan
Man on Trolley
Sam Brooks
Chauffeur & Busking Clown
Celine O'Leary
Park Bench Woman
Jo Kennedy
Park Bench Woman
Director Rolf de Heer
Writer Rolf de Heer
Composer Graham Tardif
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Australia
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2007
World premiere 30 August 2007
Release date
1 January 2009 Russia Кино без границ
30 August 2007 Australia
1 January 2009 Belarus
1 January 2009 Kazakhstan
1 January 2009 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $89,509
Production Vertigo Productions
Also known as
Dr. Plonk, Doctor Plonk, Доктор Плонкъ

Film rating

6.7
Rate 11 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

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Dr. Plonk - Trailer
Dr. Plonk Trailer
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