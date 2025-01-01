Menu
Doghouse Movie Quotes

Neil Alright, calm down... You sound like a dolphin.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Neil When we get to the country, we are gonna piss up all the trees to mark our teritory, then we are gonna find a pub and get so drunk we can't remember how to speak, and we'll communicate in grunts like neanderthals, before passing out in the woods!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bex Well you can celebrate your own divorce with him!
[tries to pull her wedding ring off, but it won't budge]
Mikey Yeah, I thought you'd react like that, so I glued your ring on while you were asleep!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mikey Now you decide to shoot something, you fucking monkey's arse ring!
Sergeant Gavin Wright I had one bullet left. I was saving it for when I really needed it.
Mikey You're still a twat!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Banksy It could be worse!
Neil How many fingers am I holding up?
Banksy Uh...
Neil How could this get any worse?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Graham [to Mikey and Gavin] You two are *so* gay!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
